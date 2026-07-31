A Sunbake bread delivery driver entertained a young boy by beeping rhythmically as he drove through the street

The boy ran alongside the truck in his yard, screaming 'malume' each time the driver hooted

South Africans who watched the clip said it was too wholesome to keep off their screens

A simple delivery run turned into a viral sensation as a Sunbake driver exchanged rhythmic hooting with an ecstatic boy. Image: Whi Te Man

Source: Facebook

A short clip of a little boy and a bread delivery driver sharing a playful moment on a South African street melted hearts online after Facebook user Whi Te Man posted it on 24 July 2025. In the video, a Sunbake delivery driver travelling through the neighbourhood began hooting in a rhythmic three-beat pattern as he passed a young boy playing in his yard.

A moment too good to script

The boy immediately lit up, shouting "malume" (uncle), each time the hooter sounded. The driver kept it going, and the boy kept running and calling back, turning a routine delivery run into something nobody on the street was expecting. What made the clip so charming was how natural it all was. There was no setup, no performance — just a driver who spotted a child and decided to make his day, and a little boy who gave it everything he had.

Watch the wholesome street moment that has South Africa smiling in the Facebook reel here.

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Mzansi reacts to the viral clip

Viewers quickly noted that no scriptwriter could have pulled that off. Others said the clip would make a perfect Sunbake advertisement, with the brand's truck front and centre throughout the whole exchange.

User @Tsheoga Wa Makgweng wrote:

"That's why our bread comes late 🥁🤣."

User @T Hendry Kgomo said:

"This deserves to be a Sunbake advert🤞🤣."

User @Pako Leonard Babitseng asked:

"Who else watched this more than 5 times?"

User @Mavume Momelezi added:

"Good advert for Sunbake 👊👊👊👊"

User @Lauren Ntoagae Whitey Mohwaduba pleaded:

"Please don't delete this vid so that we'll show him when he's turning 18 years of age 🙏😁🤣🔥."

User @Faaizah Keamogetse said:

"Sunbake, please come forward!"

Many viewers said the video would make a perfect advert for Sunbread. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

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