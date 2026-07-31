Shebeshxt's legal team put a R100,000 bail offer on the table during a tense High Court hearing on 30 July 2026

The Lekompo rapper has now made three failed bail attempts as his case escalated to the High Court

Mzansi is divided over the R100K offer, with some calling it too low and others questioning whether money can buy freedom

Shebe allegedly offered R100K for his freedom. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

It is alleged that Lekompo rapper Shebeshxt's bail hearing took a dramatic turn on Thursday, 30 July 2026, when his legal team presented a R100,000 offer in an attempt to secure his release from custody. After both sides presented their arguments in the High Court, the presiding judge declined to issue an immediate ruling, with a decision now expected on August 5, 2026.

This marks the rapper's fourth attempt at securing bail since his arrest, with all previous applications having been unsuccessful as the matter was escalated from the lower courts to the High Court.

R100K on the Table?

The bail offer sparked immediate conversation on social media, with many South Africans weighing in on whether the amount was appropriate given the severity of the charges. Shebeshxt faces 11 charges linked to the crash that claimed the life of his daughter, Onthatile, a case that has gripped Mzansi since the tragedy unfolded.

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With heated arguments presented by both the defence and prosecution, the judge reserved the bail decision, leaving the rapper's fate uncertain for another week.

Mzansi reacts to lates in Shebe's case

The R100,000 figure did not sit well with everyone online. Here is what people had to say:

@reitu_siko: "So it's about money😮😮"

@brendonleencube: "Should be a R1Mil"

@tbang_r\_: "So he is buying freedom?"

@mr_david_84\_: "Problem you go on social media and show people your bank balance.... Yazin I don't know.... Now everyone wants atleast a 100k😂😂"

@phutii_huncho_1632: "Free Shebe.🙏🙏"

@rawluxetours: "🆓 Free maburna, shebe deserve chance ba4we2."

@thatok95: "Abafana base Limpopo vele bayaphapha"

All eyes are now on 5 August, when the High Court is expected to rule on whether Shebeshxt walks free or remains behind bars ahead of his trial.

Shebe hires top lawyer

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt has appointed a top lawyer to look into his bail application case, while his former attorneys remain the instructing lawyers.

Since being moved to the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane, the case will now be handled by a senior counsel, Advocate Laurence Hodes SC.

Source: Briefly News