On Thursday, 30 April 2026, the Polokwane Magistrates' Court delivered a ruling on Shebeshxt's latest bail application

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi explained his ruling despite the Limpopo musician's new lawyer presenting alleged new facts

The decision sparked mixed public reactions, while Shebeshxt's next court date for further proceedings has been revealed

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Magistrate explained the decision to deny Shebeshxt bail again. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Incarcerated Limpopo musician Shebeshxt has suffered another setback in his bid for bail.

The controversial Lekompo musician, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, will remain in custody pending trial after the Polokwane Magistrates' Court refused bail again on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

Shebeshxt fired his lawyers after his previous two bail attempts, one at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court and an appeal of the lower court’s decision at the High Court, failed. His new lawyer, Michael Khumalo, launched a new bid to have his client released on bail by the Polokwane Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

On Thursday, the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court denied bail after Chauke made a third bid, citing alleged new facts. Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi explained his decision to deny Shebeshxt bail despite the alleged new facts.

Why was Shebeshxt denied bail for a third time?

The Citizen reports that Netshiozwi’s ruling was based on Section 60 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977, and Section 35(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, which requires the accused to prove that his or her release is in the interests of justice.

In delivering judgment, Netshiozwi said that the new evidence, which included Shebeshxt’s medical condition and alleged need for urgent surgery, was not serious enough given that the musician had never complained to prison officials.

The court found that the evidence presented by the defence was a repetition of facts previously considered during earlier bail proceedings, rather than a legally recognisable change in circumstances.

“The evidence that has been presented constituted an embroidery of the already known facts which existed even at the time of the initial bail application. This court is simply interpreting the law that applies to this bail application. The consequence thereto, if there are no new facts which have been presented before the court, the law provides that the status quo remains,” the magistrate said.

SA reacts after Shebeshxt is denied bail again

After the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security shared an update that Shebeshxt had been denied bail again, South Africans weighed in with mixed reactions. While some applauded the ruling, others criticised the magistrate and cited instances where individuals facing serious charges were granted bail.

Here are some of the comments:

@MoviePlugshz said:

“Polokwane Magistrates Court said NOPE for the 3rd time. Shebeshxt really living the Lekompo life to the fullest 😭”

@BrunoSigwela remarked:

“This man was warned for his behaviour, and he thought he was untouchable.”

@TheAudioLabSA shared:

"Not saying anyone is above the law, but the inconsistency is what people question. Some accused in very serious cases get bail, while others keep getting denied. Make it make sense."

@MindUrselfPls alleged:

“His lawyers are just coining it from this guy. You can’t really expect a magistrate to grant you bail after you continued committing crimes while on bail.”

Mzansi reacted after Shebeshxt was denied bail again. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

What's next for Shebeshxt?

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt was arrested on 12 November 2025 following a shooting incident in Ladanna, Polokwane, on 19 October 2025.

He is accused of nine counts, including three attempted murders, assault GBH, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Shebeshxt is expected in the Polokwane Regional Court on 15 May 2026 for further proceedings.

Source: Briefly News