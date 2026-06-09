Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Sugar Is Deadly”: Woman Shows Dramatic Skin Transformation After Quitting Sugar for 5 Months
Family and Relationships

“Sugar Is Deadly”: Woman Shows Dramatic Skin Transformation After Quitting Sugar for 5 Months

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A woman shared before-and-after photos showing how her skin changed after five months without sugar
  • Her transformation revealed a shift from visible pimples and hyperpigmentation to a much clearer complexion
  • Experts say reducing added sugar may support skin health, stable energy levels and overall well-being

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A woman has gone viral after sharing the noticeable changes to her skin five months after cutting sugar from her diet. Instagram user @loseweightwithaj posted a video on 6 June 2026 showing a before-and-after comparison of her face. In the first clip, her skin appeared to have visible pimples and areas of hyperpigmentation. The after clips revealed a much clearer complexion, leaving viewers impressed by the transformation.

The image on the right showed her skin
The visual on the left showed the woman's before while still consuming sugar. Image: looseweightwithaj
Source: TikTok

Alongside the video, Amanso jennifer Amarachi shared that she was feeling great after making the lifestyle change. Reducing added sugar intake may also help stabilise blood sugar levels, which can influence hormone fluctuations linked to breakouts in some people.

Read also

Somkhanda Gumbi's wife Zama Duma accused of bleaching her skin: "It runs in the family"

Beyond potential skin benefits, cutting back on sugar has been associated with improved energy levels, better weight management, reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and improved overall health.

Cutting sugar helps reduce skin inflammation

Many people who reduce their sugar intake also report fewer energy crashes throughout the day and better control over food cravings. Amanso jennifer Amarachi 's video quickly attracted attention from social media users, many of whom were curious about whether reducing sugar intake could have such a significant effect on skin health.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

While everyone's body responds differently, health experts have long noted that excessive sugar consumption may contribute to inflammation in the body. Some studies suggest that inflammation can worsen certain skin conditions, including acne.

AJ showed her skin after cutting sugar from her diet
The picture on the left showed the woman's after transformation after cutting sugar. Image: looseweightwithaj
Source: Instagram

Watch the Instagram transformation below:

Mzansi amazed by her transformation

Becklesrico wrote:

“Don’t forget eating less and more healthy because I can guarantee, you can find tons of people who consume sugar that don’t look how you did while you were on sugar?”

Lindalorna said:

“Girl, you look amazing. 😍 I’m off Cooldrink, sweets, pretzels and alcohol. 😭 Please tell me I’m going to see results. 😂😂 I’m trying my best. 😅”

Read also

"Full Tank!” Mom loses it after content creator offers her free petrol

tailoredbyriam wrote:

“Sugar is a very deadly food. 😢”

Ejkz12 commented:

“Unhealthy carbs too.”

Carlschleicher wrote:

“You look like a completely different person, good for you. 👍”

wobbearas commented:

“Oh, stop hating. At least she did something about it. What are you doing?”

Oki3074 wrote:

“Best results I’ve seen on social media so far.

Esther_john111 asked:

“Pls what do you eat since u cut off sugar because almost all the food contains sugar. Pls reply to me.”

Golfwaynef commented:

“Now it’s time for you to get a high-value man. 🙂”

3 Other Briefly News stories about weight loss

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Beauty
Hot:
Julius Malema Swati Jub Jub mother Siyabonga Sepotokele South African actors