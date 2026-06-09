A woman shared before-and-after photos showing how her skin changed after five months without sugar

Her transformation revealed a shift from visible pimples and hyperpigmentation to a much clearer complexion

Experts say reducing added sugar may support skin health, stable energy levels and overall well-being

A woman has gone viral after sharing the noticeable changes to her skin five months after cutting sugar from her diet. Instagram user @loseweightwithaj posted a video on 6 June 2026 showing a before-and-after comparison of her face. In the first clip, her skin appeared to have visible pimples and areas of hyperpigmentation. The after clips revealed a much clearer complexion, leaving viewers impressed by the transformation.

The visual on the left showed the woman's before while still consuming sugar. Image: looseweightwithaj

Source: TikTok

Alongside the video, Amanso jennifer Amarachi shared that she was feeling great after making the lifestyle change. Reducing added sugar intake may also help stabilise blood sugar levels, which can influence hormone fluctuations linked to breakouts in some people.

Beyond potential skin benefits, cutting back on sugar has been associated with improved energy levels, better weight management, reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and improved overall health.

Cutting sugar helps reduce skin inflammation

Many people who reduce their sugar intake also report fewer energy crashes throughout the day and better control over food cravings. Amanso jennifer Amarachi 's video quickly attracted attention from social media users, many of whom were curious about whether reducing sugar intake could have such a significant effect on skin health.

While everyone's body responds differently, health experts have long noted that excessive sugar consumption may contribute to inflammation in the body. Some studies suggest that inflammation can worsen certain skin conditions, including acne.

The picture on the left showed the woman's after transformation after cutting sugar. Image: looseweightwithaj

Source: Instagram

Watch the Instagram transformation below:

Mzansi amazed by her transformation

Becklesrico wrote:

“Don’t forget eating less and more healthy because I can guarantee, you can find tons of people who consume sugar that don’t look how you did while you were on sugar?”

Lindalorna said:

“Girl, you look amazing. 😍 I’m off Cooldrink, sweets, pretzels and alcohol. 😭 Please tell me I’m going to see results. 😂😂 I’m trying my best. 😅”

tailoredbyriam wrote:

“Sugar is a very deadly food. 😢”

Ejkz12 commented:

“Unhealthy carbs too.”

Carlschleicher wrote:

“You look like a completely different person, good for you. 👍”

wobbearas commented:

“Oh, stop hating. At least she did something about it. What are you doing?”

Oki3074 wrote:

“Best results I’ve seen on social media so far.

Esther_john111 asked:

“Pls what do you eat since u cut off sugar because almost all the food contains sugar. Pls reply to me.”

Golfwaynef commented:

“Now it’s time for you to get a high-value man. 🙂”

3 Other Briefly News stories about weight loss

A South African man has gone viral after showing his transformation following gastric bypass surgery, revealing a weight loss of over 54kg in five months.

Meghan Trainor's weight loss journey began after the birth of her first child in 2021, and she lost over 60 pounds.

Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni amassed people's attention after she shared a post proving she went through a major transformation.

Source: Briefly News