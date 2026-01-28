Meghan Trainor's weight loss story, lifestyle shifts and public reaction

Meghan Trainor's weight loss journey began after the birth of her first child in 2021, and she lost over 60 pounds. It can be estimated she weighs approximately 140 to 145 pounds (~63.5 to 65.8 kgs) because she provided a baseline for her weight loss journey in several interviews. In April 2025, she took to Instagram to share how "huge lifestyle changes" helped her achieve her current physique.

I have been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I am glad that I chose to prioritise myself because I feel great.

Meghan Trainor at The Barker Hanger in 2019 (L). The singer at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala (R). Photo: Michael Tran, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Meghan Trainor's profile summary

Full name Meghan Elizabeth Trainor Date of birth 22 December 1993 Age 32 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace Nantucket, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Marital status Married Spouse Daryl Sabara Children 3 Parents Gary and Kelli Trainor Siblings 2 Profession Singer-songwriter, Television personality Years active 2009-present Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube

Meghan Trainor's weight loss journey

While Meghan Trainor has not shared her specific current weight for 2026, it can be estimated she weighs approximately 140 to 145 pounds (~63.5 to 65.8 kgs) because she provided a baseline for her weight loss journey in several interviews.

She shared she was at her heaviest after the birth of her first son in 2021, stating she was over 200 pounds (~90.7 kg) at that time. As of late 2025, she confirmed she had lost 60 pounds (~27.2 kg).

Based on these figures, her approximate weight would have moved from the 200-pound range to roughly the 140-pound range during her most active weight loss phase.

After her appearance at the March 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, Meghan addressed the hot topic regarding her weight loss in an Instagram post that read:

I do not look the same way I did a decade ago. I started exercising with a trainer and working with a dietician.

Speaking with People, Trainor also shared details about her journey to being "comfortable" in her body. She admitted:

For years, I have been talking to a therapist, trying to rewire my brain to love myself more, especially my body. It has always been a work in progress, and that is why I write all these anthemic songs about loving myself. It has constantly been a struggle of acceptance.

Here is everything the Lips Are Movin singer has said about her weight loss journey.

Singer Meghan Trainor during a 2019 performance. Photo: Nathan Congleton

She lost 60 pounds after the birth of her first child

Meghan began losing weight after welcoming son Riley in 2021. In a November 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, per Woman's World, she shared details about her postpartum weight loss journey, saying:

I was the heaviest I had ever been: 200 lbs. I was not feeling very good about myself. But because I wanted to be in a good place for my son's sake, I began working out, eating healthy, and practising portion control.

After the birth of her second son, Barry, in 2023, Meghan resumed her weight loss journey.

Meghan used a weight loss drug after her second pregnancy

On 1 April 2025, Trainor revealed that she was on Mounjaro, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and also for weight management. A few weeks later, her husband also admitted to using the drug during an episode of their joint podcast, Workin' On It. Meghan said:

We did 75 Hard after Riley's birth, and, man, did we crush. Then we heard that more and more of our friends and even our doctors were on Mounjaro and Ozempic.

She added:

Nonetheless, Mounjaro was not a substitute for diet and exercise; we still had to put in the work. But we noticed we were less hungry.

Meghan Trainor at the Fair Grounds Race Course in 2017 (L). The songwriter at Harmony Gold theatre in 2025 (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Valerie Macon (modified by author)

She revamped her diet: Protein, protein, protein

Speaking with Women's Health in January 2025, Meghan shared she eats two eggs with organic turkey bacon for breakfast. However, her lunch and dinner usually come from a meal delivery service.

I wish I knew how to cook. I make bland stuff. Luckily, my husband is an expert in finding restaurants where we can order high-protein meals.

Weigh lifting has changed Trainor's fitness routine

During a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2025, Meghan shared:

For years, I was working out incorrectly. My body was always swollen because of running on the treadmill and doing cardio.

Trainor told Women's Health that she switched to lifting weights and is focusing more on glute work.

I lost so much weight that my glutes look different. But I am working on it.

Meghan wants to stay healthy for her children and herself

In a November 2025 appearance on KIIS FM, Trainor reflected on the reason she became "obsessed" with fitness, revealing:

After my gestational diabetes diagnosis, I was like, "I have to learn more about health and fitness." I realised that if I wanted to lift my kids out of their cribs without breaking my back, I had to exercise.

Meghan has described working out as "one of my favourite ways to get out of my own head." She told ET Canada:

My brain is so happy when I exercise.

Meghan Trainor in 2019 (L). The songwriter in 2025 (C, R). Photo: Mike Marsland, Todd Williamson, Chris Haston (modified by author)

Trainor got silicone implants to match her "new body"

In early 2025, Meghan got her "biggest dream ever", a bust augmentation. In a March interview with USA Today, she shared the reason for undergoing the surgery, stating:

It was tough to look at my body in the mirror. After weight loss, my bust area appeared empty, just flat, and felt like skin on my body. I had to change that.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, Trainor revealed she was willing to try anything that would help her age backwards and love her body more.

Meghan Trainor's weight loss has sparked mixed reactions

After Meghan's appearance at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, she faced criticism for her weight loss. Speaking with People in November, the singer addressed the backlash, revealing:

My Instagram page is a happy, mom-loving space, but it took a dark turn. People started commenting about my body, saying they did not recognise me anymore. This left me sad and confused because the conversations shifted from what really matters: my music.

Recording artist Meghan at the Milk Studios in 2015 (L). Trainor at the YouTube Theatre in 2025 (R). Photo: Jason Merritt, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

In an exclusive chat with Entertainment Tonight the same month, Trainor called out critics, stating:

I am taking care of myself and looking incredible while at it. I remain unapologetic about this.

Meghan released the Still Don't Care song as a response to the backlash and body-shaming she experienced following weight loss.

In January 2026, it was revealed that Meghan Trainor welcomed her third child (a daughter named Mikey Moon) via surrogate on January 18. She clarified that this decision was based on medical safety following her previous difficult pregnancies and was not about "protecting" her weight loss results.

Conclusion

Meghan Trainor's weight loss has sparked major headlines since her viral red carpet appearance, where some fans described her as "unrecognisable". She has attributed Mounjaro, weight lifting, eating more protein, and following a strict lifestyle routine as major players in her fitness journey.

