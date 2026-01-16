A South African Grade 12 pupil from 2025 achieved six distinctions in her 2025 NSC exams

She received acceptance letters from four of South Africa’s top universities, and people reacted

The top achiever shared her journey and future study plans, inspiring social media users

A remarkable Grade 12 pupil has captured the admiration of South Africans after achieving six distinctions in her National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2025 exams, which were released to candidates on 13 January 2026 and she received acceptance letters from four of the country’s top universities.

In a TikTok video shared online by the young lady herself under the TikTok handle @chinese.pizzaa on 15 January 2026, she revealed she had been accepted into the University of Cape Town (UCT), University of Pretoria (UP), University of the Witwatersrand (WITS), and Stellenbosch University.

She shared her individual subject results, highlighting some surprising outcomes.

"I was expecting 80% for Drama, but I got 87%," she said.

For Mathematics, she anticipated 79% but achieved 80%. In Afrikaans, she usually scores around 92%, yet received 90%, a result she described as satisfying. Physics, she admitted, had been the most daunting subject; she feared scoring below a distinction, but ultimately received 72%, the only subject without a distinction.

Her other results were equally impressive. She expected 80% in English and scored 86%, while Life Sciences was a close call as she ran out of time during the final exam. "By God’s grace, I got 80%," she shared.

Looking ahead, the top achiever and content creator @chinese.pizzaa revealed she plans to study Biochemistry at UCT. Reflecting on her journey, she said:

"I am beyond grateful. This has been a rollercoaster of an experience. There was never one moment when I could fully be content. I received a lot of resources and support from people, but the waiting, the thinking, the uncertainty it takes a toll. I kept fearing the worst, yet somehow I achieved the best. I wish everybody the best and trust in the plans God has for you. He makes sure it happens. Pray about it."

SA claps for the top matric pupil's achievements

People took to the comments section to shower the young lady with congratulatory messages and well-wishes, saying:

Success said:

"Congratulations on getting into UCT(and the others). Biochemistry was one of my majors in my undergraduate at UCT, and I think you will like it. Again congratulations 👏"

Phumi Magade wrote:

"Congratulations, babes, for passing so well. I am a fellow Biochemistry graduate, and it's useless if you don’t plan on being in academia. Please, please, please consider Pharmacy. The medical science at Tuks is just a fancy, useless BSc, which is not even HPCSA-registered. All the best❤️."

Repair commented:

"Congratulations on your results 🥳🔥."

Watch the video below:

