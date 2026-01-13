A standout learner from the Western Cape captured national attention following the release of the 2025 matric results

As the 2025 matric results were officially released on 13 January 2026 a standout learner from the Western Cape captured national attention after achieving the highest results in the country.

Abigail Kok from the Western Cape was named the top matric candidate in South Africa for 2025.

The outstanding performance from Abigail Kok, a top national achiever from York High School in the Western Cape, after the release of the 2025 matric results, has drawn national attention, with many praising the learner’s discipline, resilience and commitment to academic excellence.

With an overall matric pass percentage of 88.2%, the Western Cape surpassed last year's record-breaking 86.6% and obtained the greatest pass rate since the National Senior Certificate was implemented, according to the Department of Basic Education.

She shared her thoughts on her remarkable achievement in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations while speaking publicly following the announcement.

In a video shared by TikTok user @nabeelahshaikh on 12 January 2026, the top achiever expressed deep appreciation for her parents, teachers and workplace support, saying their encouragement kept her motivated throughout the demanding matric year.

Abigail explained that her parents consistently reminded her that her efforts were ultimately for herself and not for external validation.

"My parents have always been extremely encouraging, and their big message to me has always been that you’re doing it for yourself, not for them," she said in the clip.

She also praised her teachers for inspiring her to think beyond the syllabus. According to the pupil, while the matric curriculum is content-heavy, her educators encouraged her to explore deeper understanding and critical thinking, which she described as a particularly meaningful part of her academic journey.

"They always encouraged me to look outside the script, because the syllabus is very content-based and there is so much more you can understand and discover," she explained.

Speaking about her study habits, the top learner admitted that avoiding procrastination was one of her biggest challenges, especially with distractions such as social media and YouTube Shorts. However, she said being highly organised helped her stay focused, as she followed strict study schedules, kept detailed notes and prioritised regular revision.

Faith also played a central role in her success. The matriculant shared that prayer helped her remain grounded during stressful periods. "Each night I would pray and ask God to let me do my best and be good enough," she said.

Offering advice to future matriculants, she encouraged learners to work hard but also to enjoy the year, describing matric as a special and memorable time. Reflecting on her own experience, she said matric was "an absolute blast" and urged students to get involved in as many activities as possible.

South Africa's 2025 top matric learner, Abigail Kok, reflected on her journey in a recent video.

SA showers top matric achiever with congratulatory messages

The online community took to the comments section applauding Abigail Kok for her outstanding 2025 matric results, saying:

Ms Mpumie said:

"She topped the whole country🥺💗."

Mandla Phewa added:

"Congratulations ❤🥹you motivate me so much."

Staceymeisie wrote:

"All the way from George🫡 well done Abigail. #YORK."

Blades spookie commented:

"Congratulations Abigail Kok, go and enjoy what the future has in store for you young lady🥰."

