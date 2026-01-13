Nasilele Nyambe from Reddford House The Hills achieved seven distinctions in her matric results

Her study routine and note-taking significantly contributed to her academic success

The top performer emphasised overcoming self-doubt throughout her challenging matric journey

Nasilele Nyambe, a Reddford House The Hills learner, achieved top marks in her matric results. Images: @reddfordhouse_thehills / Instagram, Supplied

After the Inspired Education Group celebrated achieving 1 322 distinctions from its Reddam House Class of 2025, a matriculant from the sister brand Reddford House, specifically The Hills in Pretoria, is also receiving recognition for her outstanding performance. Nasilele Nyambe spoke to Briefly News about what contributed to her journey to success.

The 19-year-old, who impressively obtained seven distinctions and plans to study International Relations, revealed that her study routine, active recall and note-taking, helped her achieve top scores.

"I found that making notes in advance and reading them consistently locks them into your long-term memory. Reading handwritten notes was more effective than reading printed and digital notes because I found it easier to remember my own handwriting."

Writing notes was a study method that the Reddford House The Hills pupil preferred, and it worked in her favour. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

While Nasilele found the above helpful, there were times when she doubted herself. She shared with Briefly News that at times, her results weren't what she wanted them to be, but through he ups and downs, she had to remind herself that she was only human.

"Doubting myself was part of that human experience."

Nasilele, who fortunately received her matric results before others, noted that she had felt a sense of relief when she saw she had passed, which was followed by happiness.

She delightfully shared:

"Matric was mentally demanding, and seeing those results confirmed that all the stress and long hours were worth it. I also felt so grateful because all the effort I had invested throughout the year had paid off."

Take a look at a Facebook post celebrating Nasilele and her peers on the school's account below:

