A heartwarming video of a KwaZulu-Natal matriculant reacting to her results has moved Mzansi, with many praising her resilience and determination.

The young learner at the centre of the moment, Amahle Ngidi, is from St Martin’s School for the Deaf in KwaZulu-Natal. Ngidi is deaf and communicates using sign language. She recently completed her matric year and is now preparing for life beyond high school.

Ngidi’s matric journey was not an easy one. Last year, she was one of only four deaf learners writing matric at her school. Studying became difficult, especially when working with others. Communication barriers made group study difficult, and there were no older deaf learners who had completed matric before her to offer guidance or advice.

Unlike many pupils who lean on friends or family members who have already navigated matric, Amahle had to figure things out largely on her own. Despite this, she remained focused and committed to finishing strong, choosing not to dwell on obstacles.

In the clip shared on TikTok by user @tiktok.billing on Monday, 12 January 2026, Amahle was captured reacting to her matric results and waiting to find out which place she got from first to third. The moment has since circulated on the platform, gaining over 33 thousand likes and 165 comments, with viewers applauding her achievement and the strength behind it.

With matric behind her, she hopes to study education to fill the shortage of teachers who are trained to work with deaf learners. Her goal is to one day academically support pupils who face the same struggles she did.

Mzansi shows Amahle love and applauds her resilience

Her story has struck a chord on TikTok, not only because of her results but because of what they represent.

@Tshifhiwa commented:

"Beauty with brains, well done.👏"

@Lindokuhle said:

"Congratulations Amahle. I am proud of you dear. You are not disable, you are able to make it through the storms my champ, I love you.❤️"

@candice 💘 noted:

"Aw she is so cute. ❤😂 I love the 'waiting to know which position I am in' Yes girl!"

@KaMshazii said:

"As an inclusive educator, I'm thrilled to see leaners with disabilities being part of top achievers 🙌🥳."

@amyelihle_redtomatoe commented:

"Girl! 😭🔥❤ You did well my angel, you have a bright future ahead of you."

@amahle said:

"I know how to say my name in sign language🥺."

@Cweleka highlighted:

"God's plan my baby and He will never disappoint you🥰."

