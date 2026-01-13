Matric learners in Umlazi gathered just after midnight to experience the release of their 2025 results together in a shared community space

The moment reflected a wider national focus on matric performance, resilience, and the realities faced by South African pupils

The beautiful and inspiring moment turned into a powerful symbol of relief, pride, and new beginnings

As newspapers opened and exam numbers appeared under bright garage lights, one Umlazi moment captured the nerves, hope, and collective spirit that define matric night across South Africa.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Class of 2025 marked a major milestone just after midnight on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, when matric learners gathered at eGarage in F Section, Umlazi, to celebrate the release of their results. The moment was captured in a video shared by Gagasi FM on TikTok, showing excited pupils paging through newspapers and checking exam numbers as the results went live. The gathering formed part of the Gagasi FM Matric Results Vigil, a tradition that brings learners together in a shared space to experience the emotional wait, the relief, and the joy of finally seeing the outcome of a year filled with pressure and hard work.

The release of the 2025 matric results once again placed the national spotlight on South Africa’s improving education system and the effort learners are putting in. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube hailed the Class of 2025 for achieving South Africa’s highest-ever National Senior Certificate pass rate of 88%, with a record 345,000 bachelor’s passes despite challenges in gateway subjects. KwaZulu-Natal leads the country with a 90.60% pass rate, followed by Free State, Gauteng, North West and the Western Cape.

Midnight matric results spark Umlazi celebrations

For the first time, all 75 education districts in South Africa achieved pass rates of above 80%. The video posted by the province’s radio station @gagasifm quickly gained traction online because it reflected a familiar South African ritual. The combination of midnight anticipation, newspapers spread across car bonnets, and shared reactions resonated with viewers who remembered their own matric nights.

Public sentiment around the post leaned strongly toward pride and encouragement. Many people admired the unity among the learners and the way the moment centred hope rather than pressure. For viewers, it served as a reminder that matric results are not just statistics, but turning points that carry real emotional weight.

Mzansi reacted to the post

Never Mind said:

"My baby sister had a very difficult year! She struggled a lot coz ubizo lwakje decided to show itself last year when she was about to write her June exams! She fainted a lot and would miss classes. I saw her push herself nonetheless! She passed with bachelors and got a distinction too. I know our mother is dancing in heaven, celebrating. She died on her birthday."

MaSibal’khulu said:

"This is beautiful to watch."

Brad.78 said:

"One word for KZN please happiness."

MaSomahhashi said:

"This is so beautiful to watch. I even have goosebumps."

Cistabozza said:

"Tears of joy, that's exactly how I feel. I'm a proud mom. My son made it. I'm with you by heart."

MaDlamini20 said:

"What a beautiful moment."

Khanya Dee said:

"This is beautiful nkosyami well done, class of 2025."

