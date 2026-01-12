KwaZulu-Natal Matriculants Lead the Way As Class of 2025 Learners Achieve 88% Pass Rate
GAUTENG – KwaZulu-Natal is the best-performing province when it comes to the 2025 matric results.
That was confirmed by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, who made the announcement at a glitzy event in Johannesburg on Monday, 12 January 2026.
The event not only celebrated the hard work of the matriculants but also honoured the top achievers.
KZN matriculants lead the way
During the event, the minister confirmed that the National Pass Rate was 88%, with KZN leading the way.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The province achieved a pass rate of 90.6%, scooping first place. The Free State finished second with 89.33%, while Gauteng scooped third place with 89.06%.
KZN didn’t just shine when it came to National Senior Certificate results, but also topped the charts when it came to the IEB results.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za