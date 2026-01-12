GAUTENG – KwaZulu-Natal is the best-performing province when it comes to the 2025 matric results.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal's matriculants scored 90.6%, becoming the top-performing province in 2025. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

That was confirmed by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, who made the announcement at a glitzy event in Johannesburg on Monday, 12 January 2026.

The event not only celebrated the hard work of the matriculants but also honoured the top achievers.

KZN matriculants lead the way

During the event, the minister confirmed that the National Pass Rate was 88%, with KZN leading the way.

The province achieved a pass rate of 90.6%, scooping first place. The Free State finished second with 89.33%, while Gauteng scooped third place with 89.06%.

KZN didn’t just shine when it came to National Senior Certificate results, but also topped the charts when it came to the IEB results.

