Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Makgabo Mhaule celebrated the 2025 IEB top achiever. Imags: @DBE_SA/X

On 12 January 2026, South Africa’s top learners were celebrated as the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) revealed the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, with an outstanding overall pass rate of 98.31%.

While this marks a slight decline from last year’s pass rate of 98.47%, the IEB said the marginal drop is not a cause for concern. The board attributed the fluctuation to continued growth within the IEB system, which naturally impacts year-on-year results.

How did the class of 2025 fare?

A total of 16,063 full-time candidates and 1,350 part-time candidates wrote the IEB NSC examinations in October and November 2025. Gauteng recorded the highest number of candidates, with 10,421 learners writing the examinations, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 2,448 candidates.

The Northern Cape recorded the lowest number, with just 115 candidates sitting for the examinations. The Class of 2025 achieved a bachelor’s pass rate of 89.12%, while 7.56% of candidates qualified for diploma studies.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube congratulates top achievers.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube also congratulated the top achievers at the Ministerial Breakfast held on 12 January 2026. She praised educators for their dedication and commitment to shaping and supporting learners throughout their schooling journey.Gwarube encouraged learners to remain resilient as they move forward, saying their success had already demonstrated their strength in the face of adversity.

“To those who have achieved excellence in the midst of adversity, your stories remind us that success is not achieved without hardship and the refusal to be defined by it,

“You faced obstacles that could have easily held you back, moments when progress seemed just out of reach, yet you persevered,”she said

She added that President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked her to convey his congratulations to the top achievers.

“Top achievers, South Africa is proud of you. The President has asked me to extend his sincere congratulations and say well done,” Gwarube said.

What do matric pass symbols mean?

Matric pass symbols indicate a learner’s level of achievement in each subject. The highest achievement in the National Senior Certificate is Level 7 (80–100%), often referred to as an Outstanding Achievement.While universities generally regard marks below 40% as a fail, the NSC defines failure as achieving less than 30%.

Matric Pass Symbols in South Africa:

A: 80–100% (Outstanding)

B: 70–79% (Meritorious)

C: 60–69% (Substantial)

D: 50–59% (Moderate)

E: 40–49% (Adequate)

F: 30–39% (Elementary)

2025 IEB top achievers during the ministerial breakfast. Image:@BDE_SA/X

