South Africa's matriculant prisoners achieved a 96.2% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate examinations

171 inmates passed the matric examination, with 104 of them obtaining a Bachelor’s Pass

South Africans joked that the matriculants should have received a 100% pass because they had time to study

GAUTENG - It’s been a week of celebrations for South Africa’s matriculants, and it’s just not those in school who have reason to be happy.

A total of 171 inmates wrote the 2024 matric exams, achieving a 96.2% pass rate, a 3% increase from last year.

Thirteen of the 17 Correctional Services schools produced a 100% pass rate, and 104 of the inmates obtained a Bachelor’s Pass.

Correctional Services Minister praises inmates

Speaking at the awards ceremony at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre on Friday, 17 January 2024, Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald told inmates they have contributed to building a nation.

“Matriculants, know you have contributed to the building of the nation. You are contributing to a better nation,” he said.

He added that they took up the pen to write the exams and proved successful, and now needed to make a success of their lives when they left the facilities.

“You must remember there is hope. I've spoken to some people who came out of prison and are successful. That National Senior Certificate is your key that is going to open many doors for the future,” he added.

SA weighs in on inmate’s achievements

The news drew some funny reactions from social media users, with many questioning why they didn’t get 100% if they had all the time to study.

@zulukingdom77 said:

“It was supposed to be 100%. They have all the time to study.”

@Nkulunkulu_God stated:

“Those who failed have got to explain what it is that's distracting them.”

@ronaldanele joked:

“National Senior Certificate questions for prisoners be like Q1 - How did you rob a bank? Q2 - Where is the remaining money if you want to be released? All questions are based on the crime you committed😅. How do you fail such🤧.”

@Moshe_Meso said:

“Unlimited study time advantage.”

@NathiSibiya8 agreed:

“They have all the time in the world.”

@Thabo_106 added:

“The question is, what are the other 3.8% who failed doing with their time in there? It should be a 100%.”

@PelisaS stated:

“The 3.8% needs to explain why they failed. All the free things they are getting, 100% should've been a walk in the park.”

