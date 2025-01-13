The Class of 2024 for the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) achieved a 98.47% pass rate

89.37% of the students who wrote the IEB exams achieved marks good enough to get into university

South Africans aren't too impressed, with many questioning how accurate IEB results actually are

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matriculants recorded a 98.47% pass rate, but not all South Africans are impressed. Pheelings Media/ @ECR_Newswatch (X)

It’s been a stellar year for students who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate exams in 2024.

The class of 2024 achieved a pass rate of 98.47%, the highest mark achieved in the past five years. In 2023, the result was 98.46%. The best result ever achieved was 98.8%, achieved in 2019.

The IEB education system emphasises depth of learning, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

Over 16,000 candidates wrote IEB exams

IEB CEO Confidence Dikgole confirmed that 16,304 candidates wrote the IEB national senior certificate exams in 2024, up from 15,180 candidates who wrote them in 2023.

Of all the candidates who wrote the IEB exams, 89.37% achieved marks good enough to get into university. In 2023, only 88.59% achieved this feat.

Top achievers score numerous distinctions

The Class of 2024 also saw numerous learners achieve a high number of distinctions. Adriaan Mostert from Helpmekaar College achieved 11 distinctions, while Henri Britz, Elanze Kuhn and Nelius van Graan all received 10. Theo Dryer from Reddford House also achieved 10 distinctions, as did Jonathan Penumala from St David’s Marist Inanda.

Penumala has now applied to two prestigious universities in the United States to study Aeronautical or Mechanical Engineering.

The announcement of the results was made after the Department of Basic Education announced that an investigation was underway into potential leaks.

South Africans remain sceptical of IEB results

While some hailed the achievement, others questioned how accurate IEB results were, as they speculated that they were often inflated to look better.

@Campion16386071 said:

“I don't trust IEB stats anymore. They cook these results for lower performing students.”

@Sbongis61489708 added:

“Not easy to believe. Maybe they are told the answers. These people pay a lot of money to be in these schools and are promised a 100% pass.”

@Xee_GP said:

‘You all still believe this fabrication, pushing the "private is better" narrative so they can continue milking parents.🙄 These kids are always the first to drop out of varsity when they find that there's no spoon-feeding there.”

@MnuMahlalela stated:

“Money never fails.”

@MothapoMW said:

“Money can buy success. Do not be fooled.”

Class of 2024 achieves 87.3% pass rate

Briefly News reported that the National Senior Certificate (NSC) class of 2024 has achieved a pass rate of 87.3%.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the official result on 13 January 2025.

The Free State led the way with a pass rate of 91%, while KZN achieved 89.5% and Gauteng secured 88.4%.

