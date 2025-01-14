A TikTok video captured a heartwarming moment as a young matriculant broke down in tears after discovering she passed with a distinction

The emotional celebration comes as South Africa achieves its highest pass rate since democracy at 87.3%

Family members can be heard cheering in the background as the overwhelmed student processes her achievement

A woman posted a video of her cousin after she saw her matric results and her reaction had Mzansi also shedding tears for her. Images: @asekhona_koyana

Content creator @asekhona_koyana, known for sharing her journey as a University of Johannesburg student, posted the touching video with the caption:

"POV: My family and I waited for my cousin's matric result and she passed, even got a distinction."

The clip shows her cousin overwhelmed with emotion from the start, breaking down in grateful tears while family members excitedly celebrate her achievement in the background.

Watch the video below.

Historic matric achievements

The celebration comes as the Department of Basic Education announced groundbreaking results for the 2024 matric year. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube revealed that more than 615,000 learners passed their exams – the highest number in South Africa's history.

The national pass rate rose to 87.3%, continuing a remarkable trend that has seen results improve from 60% in 2009 to consistently over 80% today.

Record-breaking statistics

Out of 724,311 registered learners, 705,291 wrote the final examinations. The class of 2024 achieved an impressive 47.8% bachelor passes, representing 337,158 matriculants.

Students earned over 319,000 distinctions across all provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal leading in both distinctions and bachelor's passes. Every province showed improvement, with all achieving above 84% pass rates.

Mzansi joins celebration

@NdamuleloMuteki related:

"l cried for my little brother's results guys like they were mine 🥺🥺"

@khuthukazi_86 celebrated:

"So many bachelors & diplomas on my newsfeed! Congratulations babies 🥳❤️"

@Achumile cheered:

"Well done girl 🍾❤️👏💃💃"

@inganathi_Cihoshe shared:

"😭 idzoooooooo congratulations bbe yhooo naku ndikhala nam ❤️❤️"

@NthabiTheDiva revealed:

"Yoooo my daughter is still crying even now....well done to our kids hle God is great I'm a happy mom❤️"

@MKhambule expressed:

"I just fell in love😘Without hearing if she made it or not😍"

@NtsikieMonnapula added:

"So it's like the whole day we gonna cry😭😭😭 Congratulations 💐"

