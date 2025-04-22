A woman shared her ex-husband's unpleasant plan to get rid of her after finding love in the arms of another woman

The woman detailed that her ex was seeing a woman they had hired in the business they were running together, in a TikTok video that went viral

Social media users were shocked by the story, flooding the comment section and questioning why the man chose such a distasteful way to get her to leave him

A woman shared that her ex-husband used to get their bed dirty so that she could leave him. Image:@dailydose442

Source: TikTok

People do strange things to get out of situations, but one man's plan to exit his marriage shocked many online after his ex-wife detailed how he chose to mess with himself to avoid being with her.

The woman, TikTok user @dailydose442, shared her clip on the video streaming platform, gaining massive views from social media users who were disappointed by the man's actions and comforted the woman.

The woman tells her story

In the clip, the woman is sitting in a chair while sharing that the bar was so low in his marriage that her husband, whom she met in church, continuously pooped on himself while they were sleeping in their bed. When she asked him why he was doing that, he claimed to have diabetes.

She soon learnt that he was cheating on her with a lady they employed in the business they were both running. Messing with himself was his way of making her feel disgusted, and eventually, she divorced him so he could be with his mistress.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates the man's actions

The viral clip attracted 1.7M views, 174K likes, and 8.8K comments from social media users shocked by the lady's story. Many wondered why the man wasn't brave enough to tell his wife that he no longer wanted her.

Some shared how such videos make them lose interest in marriage, calling it a scam. Others asked the lady to bring part two, wanting to know how they ended up divorcing.

A woman had single women saying being single was not bad after sharing her story. Image: @dailydose442

Source: TikTok

User @nothingtoseehere asked:

"He couldn't file for divorce like a normal human being😭?"

User @Yanella_J said:

"Bro could have just left. He could have just communicated that he wasn't feeling the marriage anymore and left. Just literally leave. But he did all that 😩yerrrr ayadika wona amadoda xa ethanda (man can be nuisances when they like) sies."

User @Thapi🩷 shared:

"Imagine holding a man down cause he’s sick, but he’s actually doing it on purpose so that you can leave him 😭."

User @thereal_birungi added:

"The world is crazy 😭😭😭 there was no bar my dear."

User @Candice Phahladira asked:

"I mean, telling me that he doesn't want me anymore would have done the job... because what about your pride, sir?"

User @Poetic Leestar said:

"That's crazy 😭."

