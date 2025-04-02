A young makoti revealed the end of her three-month marriage to her followers online, shocking many

She shared the news in a TikTok video compilation showcasing her short stint as a wife, looking gorgeous in her makoti regalia

Social media exploded with reactions, with some cheering her on for choosing herself, while others requested a storytime on why she left

A young lady left her three-month marriage after bad treatment by her husband. Image: @azukiwe.mqonci

Source: TikTok

For many young women, relationships can be complicated, and one young makoti's TikTok post is proof of that. The lady shared a raw, emotional video collage documenting her journey, looking dignified in her gorgeous Xhosa makoti regalias.

The clip was shared under her TikTok handle @azukiwe.mqonci, attracting over 300K views, 13K likes and nearly 1.2K comments from social media users who asked her reasons for leaving while showing her support for her decision.

The woman walks away from her marriage

The video compilation shared by @azukiwe.mqonci begins with a picture of her hubby kissing her while in her makoti attire during happier times. It then transitions to her standing in the street, looking gorgeous as a young wife, before showing her inside a car.

Another photo, taken on a different day, shows her at a taxi rank looking fly in her makoti clothes and a pair of stylish sunglasses, and it finishes with shots of their lunch at a restaurant, but her hubby's face is never shown.

Mzansi comments on the short marriage

Social media users flooded the comment section, astonished by the young lady's revelation. Many were proud of the bold decision she made, calling her a great example of putting yourself first. Others questioned whether it was not possible to work things out with her man, suggesting she might have given up too soon, and some curious ones requested a storytime.

Mzansi supported a young lady who chose herself over a man. Image: @azukiwe.mqonci

User @Athinimbewu said:

"Mna mntase ndiyazi kum ndakhetha iskolo (I know this, I chose school) over him angafuni ndifunde (while he didn't want me to study). Now that ndinezinto zam ufuna ukubuya mna ndenda ( I have my own things, he wants to come back, I stayed) 6 months nonoh 💔💔."

User @Nolie added:

"For that, I love you sana lwam (my baby)♥️😳. Ow Ndiyamthanda umntu khetha yena (I love a person who chooses herself) in everything."

User @user3675972472654 UNATHIbrend said:

"At least uyile (you went) unlike the rest of us 🤣😂."

User @chulu36 commented:

"Congratulations baby,🤗🤗🤗 one thing I will always do is to congratulate you xa ungena and also xa uphumile (when you go in and when you come out). Thanks for choosing yourself uphume usazihambela uphilile (you left alive)✊🏻❤."

User @leratoliramohanoe shared:

"Lol, mna, it was two years and I don't even regret bantase😂😂."

User @Shazzy♡ added:

"As long as you feel like it's a good decision mntwam, go for it 🥰🥰. We are proud 🥰

