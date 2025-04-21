A local makoti shared a video of her in-laws and herself going to perform an Easter tradition at a very awkward place in the early hours of the morning

The woman shared that she refused to participate and asked if she could stay behind, but was told she was part of the family in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were shocked to see the act, flooding the comment section with many questions, while others said they would have stayed behind

A makoti and her husband's family visited the graveyard at 1 am, leaving many stunned. Image: @lebo_richmom01

Source: TikTok

In some African traditions, when a woman marries, they are expected to conform to the man's family rituals, whether she believes in them or not. Some families, however, are flexible and don't enforce this, and others do.

One makoti, TikTok user @lebo_richmom01, was woken up in the early hours of the morning to go with her husband's family to the graveyard, sparking a huge debate online.

The woman and her family visit the graveyard

In the clip, the family moves around the graveyard, carrying torches for light as it is dark. They pass many graves on the way to theirs, moving in a row and following the lead of the person in front. TikTok user @lebo_richmom01 captioned her post, detailing that they were going to light candles during the Easter weekend at 1 am, adding that she was woken up to join the family as she was now part of it.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the family ritual

The clip attracted 326K views, 13.7K likes, and over 1.6K comments from social media users who shared mixed resctions. Many were shocked to see the family tradition, saying they would have asked to stay behind as their beliefs prohibit them from speaking to the dead.

Some understood the tradition, saying the act had been performed for many years by cultures such as the Pedi and that there was nothing wrong with it. Others wished the makoti had filmed what they did when they got to the grave.

Mzansi peeps had mixed reviews about a family ritual that involves graveyard visits. Image: @lebo_richmom01

Source: TikTok

User @Chef Gugs asked:

"So hubby never mentioned this before you guys got married? Kanti anixoxi (don't you guys talk)🤔🤔."

User @Fulu.K shared:

"Marriage is not about to cause me to compromise my walk with Christ😩. He and I have come too far."

User @Tlholohelo Ngozo commented:

"Gogo maweni vibes😂🥺."

User @koenamel said:

"Nna, that's why I made sure I made my in-laws know that I have my own religion and starting a new one is not going to be part of my journey. Whatever they practice should be kept far from my involvement, because I don't want such new adventures."

User @LeboMol shared:

"I would honestly cry and refuse to go 😭."

User @Linda Oliphant asked:

"To do what, babes? We need a full story. But when you marry into a family, you do whatever they do. Kulate ngoku (it's too late now)🤷‍♀️."

3 Briefly News articles about in-laws

A mother-in-law visiting her son's house told her makoti to wear anything she was comfortable in, reminding her that she and her husband were visitors in their home and not there to police them.

A humorous husband asked his wife if she didn't want to go and make a baby in front of his mother-in-law, leaving her shocked and blushing.

A flexible mother-in-law called out other in-laws for mistreating their sons' wives, saying her makotis were like her daughters and that she even shops for them in their absence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News