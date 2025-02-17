A mother-in-law took a stand against mistreating makotis, calling out in-laws who treat them unfairly and gossip about them

She emphasised that daughters-in-law should be treated with kindness and allowed to dress according to their age

Social media users praised her, with many wishing she was their mom-in-law and others wishing other moms were listening

A mother-in-law called out others not to mistreat their daughters' in-laws. Image: @069172808nkwana

Source: TikTok

A mother-in-law sparked conversations online after boldly calling out in-laws who mistreat their makotis and gossip about them. She urged families to show respect and kindness, emphasising that daughters-in-law should be embraced as part of the family rather than treated as outsiders.

The video, shared on TikTok by @069172808nkwana, received much love online, drawing massive views, likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman calls out other mother-in-laws

The video starts with the woman expressing that she wants to address her agemates who treat their son's wives like slaves. She points out that it is hypocritical for them to mistreat someone else's daughters while expecting theirs to be treated well in their marriages.

She also addresses the issue of controlling how makotis dress, saying women should be allowed to wear what suits their age and personal style, proudly sharing that she buys bum shorts for her daughter-in-law.

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA shows the mother-in-law love

The heartwarming video resonated with many, especially women who admired her progressive mindset. Some social media users wished she could be their mother-in-law, while others joked that she needed to be the 'President of Moms-in laws'. Many also wished she had multiple sobs so more women could experience her love and acceptance.

A mother-in-law promoted healthy relationships between makotis and in-laws, earning much praise online. @069172808nkwana

Source: TikTok

User @faithhova

"I have the best inlaws🥰🥰🥰.....you the best too Mama😁😁."

User @Keneilwe❤️.

"I’ll post this once I have my mum-in-law's tens 😭😭🫰🏽."

User @DINEO

"May all the ladies locate this kind of mother-in-law 🤞🏾❤️."

User @unapologetic361

"Mother-in-law was (of the) country ❤️."

User @Makgoshi.P

"🥰🥰🥰you are 1 in a million god bless you mommy rena rea dibona xam (we are seeing things)."

User @Takalani

"We need to protect this woman 🥰🥰🥰long live mama😍😍."

3 Briefly News Mother-in-law articles

While visiting her son and daughter-in-law, a mother-in-law told her makoti to feel free to dress however she wanted, remaining that it was her home and they were just visitors.

A makoti shared a picture from her white wedding, followed by a video of her fulfilling makoti duties, sweeping dust in a large unpaved yard at her mother-in-law's.

A local woman warmed hearts online by sharing a video of herself and her mother-in-law home she called a best friend going out shopping.

Source: Briefly News