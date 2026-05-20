Nomzamo Mbatha attended the prestigious 2026 Cannes Film Festival wearing a gown from a Nigerian fashion house

The actress's look stole the show and turned heads so much that the commentary on social media is loud

Fans and internet users gave the actress her flowers, while others gave their honest reviews of the outfit

Nomzamo Mbatha attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France. Image: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Trust Nomzamo Mbatha to make an entrance and make any red carpet her runway! The actress stole the show, once more, at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Nomzamo stuns in bold gown in France

Taking to Instagram, the Shaka iLembe actress thanked the organisers for an invite to the Garance movie premiere. Nomzamo Mbatha attended the event and had the social media streets stannign hard.

"Thank you to @canalplus @studiocanal for the special invitation to the official #Garance premiere screening," she said.

Nomzamo wore a bold House of Marvee elegant gown and was styled by Nigerian fashionista Dahmola Oluwabukola, who also helped create all of her looks for the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

She completed her look with braids, which pay homage to her African roots, as well as minimal jewellery. However, that can be attributed to the fact that her dress stole the show.

At the 2025 show, Mbatha announced that Shaka iLembe would be screened at the Film Festival, and she was awarded a top trophy.

"So incredibly honoured to not only screen SHAKA iLEMBE at the Cannes Film Festival in front of a global audience but to also receive this incredible award. Remaining thankful and in awe."

'Shaka iLembe' actress Nomzamo Mbatha looked gorgeous at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France. Image: Nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Mzansi weighs in on Nomzamo's look

The verdict is in, SA loves the look! Below are some of the reactions:

@nathanieltsutsa questioned:

"Are these celebrities paid to attend these events, or are they themselves paying to attend?"

@Snupih said:

"Notice how she never misses with her outfits when she’s being invited to these events."

@ballerslad replied:

"A gorgeous hun who bothers no one. Getty got nothing on our Girls."

@MPHOMTSHALI_ responded:

"I fear she's the only important celebrity in SA that we should be promoting, like Tyla mara animfuni hypocrites."

@ThaaBLaa said:

"Only a Nigerian can design that masterpiece."

@angeliccluv said:

"I’ve always loved her shem, been saying she should’ve been one of our biggest cultural exports."

@GirlnightDJ was in awe:

"I love her, man. She is just everywhere, for god knows what. Oprah's house? Bill Gates' events? Cannes..she will be deya

@LaMzondi exclaimed:

"She looks like Masai Martins here. OMG, what an insane face card!"

Did Nomzamo copy Bonang?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha was the host at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards on 9 May 2026, where her look stole the show.

The star had people drawing comparisons to Bonang Matheba's past looks when she hosted Miss Vietnam. South African online users shared their takes after posting on social media, comparing the outfits that Nomzamo Mbatha wore.

Source: Briefly News