South African actress and DJ Pearl Thusi had many people online disappointed with her latest performance

In the footage, the former Netflix series lead actress was seen twerking on stage, competing with another lady

They compared her to Connie Ferguson, saying she has her potential, but she had fumbled that opportunity

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Pearl Thusi’s performance ignited Mzansi, but not in a good way. Image: Pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi made actress and DJ trend again after a video clip of her MCing at a recent show made rounds.

In the clip, Mama Panther, as she often refers to herself, called a lady on stage who showed off her twerking skills. This prompted Pearl to shake what her mama gave her, and it left many online users less than impressed.

Pearl Thusi goes viral

Wearing a risque outfit, Pearl Thusi got down with the lady as if they were having a twerking competition.

Ever since transitioning to being a DJ, Pearl has been receiving flak online for her skills, performance and overall dancing.

Watch the clip shared by @MDNnewss below:

It's almost as if nothing impresses people online. The latest video seems to prove this theory:

@POFFADER replied:

"Winners know when to quit. Her fall must be studied at Harvard. From being a lead on a Netflix show. To dancing at a Tavern."

@ms_tourist shared:

"Someone once said from Hollywood to Enyobeni Tarven. And honestly, I see it."

@SthembiD said:

"Bills must be paid, and abantu bazothini syndrome doesn't put food on the table."

@KayMaxed shared:

"Very sad how her career turned out. I really thought she was gonna be big at one point."

@SingiNtini reacted:

"Anything to put food on the table. The entertainment industry is hard as you get older."

@Mommy2mySun said:

"I just wish she would be a normal mom, work a proper job or run a business. Stay in her lane, mind her business and just relax. We need her to grow up now; it's time."

@LadyMpopi stated:

"How did she fumble Hollywood bag. But as long as she makes money in this Cyril economy."

@kgotsohopelekau said:

"Guess this is what it boils down to. She could have been the next CONNIE FERGUSON."

@Pablo1K10 reacted:

"She’s still fit for her age…yohh, those dance moves are so hard for some people at her age tbh. I’m impressed she still got it like that."

@_Aninomazi_ advised the SA baddies:

"Just a mother trying to put food on the table. I guess this is a lesson to all the baddies out there. Get a useful degree, watch your digital footprint, work on your personality (at least if you wish to keep a spouse) and don't ever take your prime years for granted."

Nota insults Pearl Thusi

In a previous report from Briefly News, controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has unleashed a flurry of insults at TV personality Pearl Thusi.

The podcaster is known for making salty comments about other celebrities or public figures, and people are now starting to take him less seriously online.

Source: Briefly News