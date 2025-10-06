South African media personality Pearl Thusi recently got dragged on social media regarding her DJing skills

The online news and gossip page MDNews posted the latest video of the star's performance at a club

Many netizens had mixed feelings about Pearl Thusi's performance, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Pearl Thusi's DJing skills were questioned. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Bathong, netizens have never really given Pearl Thusi a chance ever since she ventured into DJing, and now she's being dragged for her skills behind the decks.

On Sunday, 5 October 2025, the online news and gossip page MDNews recently posted a video of the reality TV star's latest performance at the club, which many netizens didn't like.

This isn't the first time Thusi has been criticised for her performance on social media. In March 2024, the media personality faced criticism, but she chose to ignore it and continue working hard behind the decks.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Thusi's latest performance

Shortly after the star's performance video was shared on social media, many online user flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to it. Here's what they had to say below:

@Uncensored_Gang said:

"As a Millennial [someone born in 1990], I have a problem with Millennials [80's & 90's] babies, who are constantly competing with Gen Z. It's cringy and embarrassing, Pearl Thusi must just sit down and age gracefully. THIS ERA IS FOR GEN Z [AMA 2K]!"

@KamogeloMa92354 questioned:

"What type of rubbish is this?"

@portia_moz commented:

"Running away from the set and pretending to engage with the crowd. Surviving DJ 101."

@LyfeUrbanzulu mentioned:

"So much disrespect for the craft; people like Vinny Da Vinci & the likes are so disrespected."

@KnownAs_Teetee wrote:

"@DJZinhle I blame you for being a role model ka Pearl yezwa!😭 Look now what she's subjecting the country, trying to be like you."

@NakasoleThomas responded:

"Retirement homes come take your person. Imagine at your age grooving with kids almost your daughter’s age. What do you talk about?"

Fans continued to criticise Pearl Thusi's DJing skills. Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Source: Getty Images

Who is Pearl Thusi?

Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi, born on 13 May 1988, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, is a prominent media personality. She attended the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg to pursue a B.A. in Dramatic Arts.

However, she paused her studies to focus on her burgeoning career. Despite this, she later returned to complete her degree. Pearl Thusi is a highly accomplished and versatile personality in the entertainment industry, known for her remarkable beauty, intelligence, and dedication.

DJ Zinhle gives Pearl Thusi her flowers after ZeeNation

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship is still going strong despite their estrangement for a while. The Umlilo hitmaker gave Pearl Thusi her flowers because she delivered at the ZeeNation Festival.

On Instagram, DJ Zinhle gave a huge shoutout to her friend Pearl Thusi, as she was one of the performers at the ZeeNation Fest 2024. The concert marked DJ Zinhle's 20 years in the industry, and she had a star-studded lineup.

Source: Briefly News