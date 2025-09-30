American star Doja Cat recently announced her highly anticipated world tour on social media

The rapper's announcement left many South Africans stunned because she did not include the country on her tour

Many netizens flooded the comment section with questions about whether the star will still perform at the Hey Neighbour festival in Johannesburg

Bathong, Doja Cat ditched Mzansi just like that without any explanation whatsoever! Recently, many netizens were left confused by the American rapper's stunt of excluding South Africa from her plans.

On Monday, 29 September 2025, the star who stunned everyone with her memorable performance at the FIFA Club World Cup halftime show, excitedly announced her world tour on X (formerly Twitter), which had left out her upcoming performance at the Hey Neighbour Festival in December 2025.

An online user @ulinda_ reshared the poster and sparked a debate among netizens on social media regarding whether she was still coming to South Africa or not.

SA reacts to Doja Cat's world tour announcement

Shortly after the star announced her world tour on social media, many South African netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with many questions and reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TAANDYZ said:

"Skipping JHB but going to Manila and Bogota? Lol she has zero respect for us."

@MabathoGallens wrote:

"Could it be that SA is not included on the list because it is not part of the Tour Ma Vie? I guess @HeyNeighbourFes will give a better explanation for this."

@Supaguluva_ responded:

"Maybe the SA gig is not part of the Ma Vie tour, but it doesn’t mean she can’t perform anywhere else."

@MelaninHued replied:

"She didn’t even bother to add us."

@BC_Ngwenya mentioned:

"You guys really think she was going to come to SA knowing her deadbeat side of the family is there. They probably started reaching out when rumours of her performing in SA started circulating, and she changed her mind almost immediately."

What you need to know about Doja Cat

Doja was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1995 to Dumisani Dlamini and Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer.

Her father, originally from South Africa, works as a film producer, actor, and composer.

Her mother is a painter living in Los Angeles. Growing up around their creativity inspired Doja's passion for music.

At the age of 18, she released her first song, Purrr, and it garnered a lot of views online. Later, she recorded tracks like So High, Nunchucks, No Police, and Mooo that went viral on the internet.

SA raves over Doja Cat's Zulu-inspired performance

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is raving after watching an incredible clip of Doja Cat's latest performance in a Zulu-inspired outfit. Though she has never been to South Africa, it's evident that RSA runs in Doja Cat's DNA after fans saw her latest performance.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker recently took to the stage to perform her hit single, Paint The Town Red, wearing a vest and oversized trousers reminiscent of Brentwood pants.

