The highly anticipated festival, Hey Neighbour, has officially announced Doja Cat as their first headliner for this year's event

The CEO of Hey Neighbour Festival, Glen Netshipise, shared with Briefly News how excited they are to have Doja Cat headlining the event

Shortly after the announcement was made on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with excitement

American rapper Doja Cat is coming to SA. Image: Arnold Jerocki/Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

Yoh! It's about to get lit in South Africa this year as many international acts have announced that they will be coming to perform live for their fans.

Recently, the highly anticipated music festival, Hey Neighbour, officially announced that the American rapper Doja Cat will be headlining their second annual event in August 2025.

He said:

"We are beyond excited to welcome Doja Cat to the Hey Neighbour Festival stage. Her energy, creativity, and ability to connect with audiences on a global scale make her the perfect artist to kick off what will be an epic festival lineup. This is just the beginning—we have more incredible acts to reveal soon!"

The festival organisers also posted about the official headliner on their Instagram page:

SA excited about Doja Cat's performance

Shortly after it was announced that the rapper would be headlining the festival, many netizens flooded the comment section with their excitement. Here's what they had to say:

roch.elly said:

"We will be there no matter what. Release the next act, now!"

chante.poppie commented:

"The pressure my march salary is under."

yolophonik responded:

"This is what dreams are MAADE OF!"

maudmaloma replied:

"I’m so excited, I’m literally screaming and break dancing."

Doja Cat to headline Hey Neighbour Festival. Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Doja Cat wears South African flag dress

Meanwhile, in 2024, Doja Cat was trending in South Africa because of her look at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York City. South Africans fell in love with her dress because it was a tribute to South Africa.

On X, Doja Cat became a trending topic after she delivered a powerful speech while wearing a beaded sparkly dress decorated with the South African flag. Many people applauded Doja Cat for embracing her South African roots. Fans said they noticed she was doing it more often.

What you need to know about Doja Cat's South African heritage

Doja Cat has talked openly about her father who is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, known as a veteran actor.

The US pop star and her father are estranged, but they have had cryptic exchanges on social media over the years.

Doja Cat once labelled her father a deadbeat dad but has continued to embrace her Zulu roots in her works.

SA raves over Doja Cat's Zulu-inspired performance

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is raving after watching an incredible clip of Doja Cat's latest performance in a Zulu-inspired outfit. Though she has never been to South Africa, it's evident that RSA runs in Doja Cat's DNA after fans saw her latest performance.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker recently took to the stage to perform her hit single, Paint The Town Red, wearing a vest and oversized trousers reminiscent of Brentwood pants.

Source: Briefly News