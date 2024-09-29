Doja Cat recently made an appearance at the Global Citizen Festival, where she spoke out against injustice

The pop singer was also dressed to impress as she paid homage to her home country of South Africa

Doja Cat is the daughter of Sarafina actor Dumisani Dlamini So.uth Africans had a lot to say about her reference

Doja Cat recently performed at the Global Citizen Festival, and dressed to the nines. She used her influence to advocate for the people of Gaza and other war-torn countries.

Doja Cat was dressed in a South African flag dress at the Global Citizen Festival. Image: MTV

Doja Cat was trending in South Africa because of her look at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York City. South Africans fell in love with her dress because it was a tribute to South Africa.

Dija Cat wears South African flag dress

On X, Doja Cat became a trending topic after she delivered a powerful speech while wearing a beaded sparkly dress decorated with the South African flag. See the gown below:

What you need to know about Doja Cat's South African heritage

Doja Cat has talked openly about her father who is South African actor Duminsani Dlamini, known as a veteran actor.

The US pop star and her father are estranged, but they have had cryptic exchanges on social media over the years.

Doja Cat once labelled her father a deadbeat dad but has continued to embrace her Zulu roots in her works.

SA in love with Doja Cat's dress

Many people applauded Doja Cat for embracing her South African roots. Fans said they noticed she was doing it more often.

@ta_marah7 commented:

"She loves us, we love her, we love each other."

@kay_living_ wrote:

"Mother ate."

@cardifairy gushed:

"She’s reconnecting with her roots so much this year, and I’m so happy. need her to do a show in SA, too omg."

@Rj_Vj_Rohit applauded:

"She’s embracing her heritage so beautifully this year, making me so happy! I hope she does a show in SA, too—oh my gosh."

@Melo_Malebo cheered:

"Oh, she wants to come home. America is falling anyway."

@wanga_hope was impressed:

"Tell me why I thought it was MaBrrr for a hot second."

@omverma16 remarked:

"She’s beautifully embracing her heritage this year, and it’s amazing! I really hope she performs a show in SA too!"

SA raves over Doja Cat's Zulu-inspired performance

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is raving after watching an incredible clip of Doja Cat's latest performance in a Zulu-inspired outfit.

Though she has never been to South Africa, it's evident that RSA runs in Doja Cat's DNA after fans saw her latest performance.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker recently took to the stage to perform her hit single, Paint The Town Red, wearing a vest and oversized trousers reminiscent of Brentwood pants.

