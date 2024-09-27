The Amapiano princess Uncle Waflles stunned in new gorgeous pictures of herself

The Tanzania hitmaker posted new pictures of her face on her Twitter (X) recently

Many netizens flooded the comment section, raving about her gorgeous beauty

Uncle Waffles face card never declines. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Our fave, Uncle Waffles, was a sight for sore eyes when she showed off her gorgeous face and had netizens gagging.

Uncle Waffles stuns in new pictures

Amapiano's favourite fashionista, Uncle Waffles, is not only a pioneer of the genre who has helped take it to new heights, but she is also a trendsetter in the fashion industry whose style has evolved with her career.

Recently, taking to her Twitter (X) page, the Wadibusa hitmaker showed off her gorgeous face as she posted two new stunning pictures of herself. Fans raved about her beauty. Uncle Waffles captioned the photos with a brown heart emoji.

See the images below:

Fans gush over Uncle Waffles' beauty

Many netizens on social media flooded the star's comment section with complimentary messages regarding her beauty. Here's what some had to say:

@DMN4ever said:

"You are so cute. Can we go out? Drinks are on me. Everything on my tab."

@Sizi_phiwe complimented:

"You are gorgeous."

@ladidaix wrote:

"You look good girl."

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"My favourite female uncle."

@tornathefirst reacted:

"I don’t want anybody else to love waffles the way I love her!🥹I’m so possessive."

@MfanMaluleke responded:

"These are the types of pictures you put in your wallet to be motivated during a heist."

@SaintDna15079 replied:

"You fit the description of gorgeous Ma'am, I hope your day is as beautiful as you are."

@DobliyusW said:

"I love you Queen."

Source: Briefly News