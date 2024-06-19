Amapiano Princess Uncle Waffles's Louis Vuitton look at the Paris Fashion Week stunned many

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger posted a picture of the Tanzania hitmaker on social media

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the amapiano DJ's outfit at the Paris Fashion Week

Uncle Waffles rocked an LV look at the Paris Fashion Week. Image: @unclewaffles

The Amapiano star recently received a special invite from the luxurious brand to attend the Paris Fashion Week. She stunned many fans with her outfit.

Uncle Waffles rocks Louis Vuitton's look at the Paris Fashion Week

The Wadibusa hitmaker, who previously reflected on the rise of her career, made headlines once again on social media.

The 24-year-old DJ and producer recently rocked a Louis Vuitton look at the Paris Fashion Week after receiving a special invite from the luxurious clothing brand. The picture of the star draped in LV was shared on Twitter by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula, who captioned it:

"Uncle Waffles at Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Men's Collection."

See the picture below:

Netizens have mixed reactions regarding Uncle Waffles's look

Many netizens commented on Uncle Waffles's outfit at the Paris Fashion Week. See some of the reactions below:

@sheilamanyorio commented:

"Wow I love this side of her."

@Grootboom704 said:

"She doesn’t look like Uncle Waffles."

@MadooraMopedi responded:

"Her hair looks like a helmet of salvation."

@uThembisa wrote:

"The most clothes I've ever seen on her."

@George_Fredi questions:

"Why does she look like a WhatsApp sticker?"

@LemenemeneRuri replied:

"She looks like a magician."

@LeMenz85 said:

"They don't know how to dress her. She needs an edgy stylist."

@tumisekese mentioned:

"Bathong, Uncle Waffles? There's just something wrong with the whole look."

Somizi shares thoughts on Uncle Waffle

