Uncle Waffles LV Look at Paris Fashion Week Receives Mixed Reactions: “She Looks Like a Magician”
- Amapiano Princess Uncle Waffles's Louis Vuitton look at the Paris Fashion Week stunned many
- The controversial blogger and gossipmonger posted a picture of the Tanzania hitmaker on social media
- Many netizens had mixed reactions to the amapiano DJ's outfit at the Paris Fashion Week
The Amapiano star recently received a special invite from the luxurious brand to attend the Paris Fashion Week. She stunned many fans with her outfit.
Uncle Waffles rocks Louis Vuitton's look at the Paris Fashion Week
The Wadibusa hitmaker, who previously reflected on the rise of her career, made headlines once again on social media.
The 24-year-old DJ and producer recently rocked a Louis Vuitton look at the Paris Fashion Week after receiving a special invite from the luxurious clothing brand. The picture of the star draped in LV was shared on Twitter by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula, who captioned it:
"Uncle Waffles at Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Men's Collection."
Netizens have mixed reactions regarding Uncle Waffles's look
Many netizens commented on Uncle Waffles's outfit at the Paris Fashion Week. See some of the reactions below:
@sheilamanyorio commented:
"Wow I love this side of her."
@Grootboom704 said:
"She doesn’t look like Uncle Waffles."
@MadooraMopedi responded:
"Her hair looks like a helmet of salvation."
@uThembisa wrote:
"The most clothes I've ever seen on her."
@George_Fredi questions:
"Why does she look like a WhatsApp sticker?"
@LemenemeneRuri replied:
"She looks like a magician."
@LeMenz85 said:
"They don't know how to dress her. She needs an edgy stylist."
@tumisekese mentioned:
"Bathong, Uncle Waffles? There's just something wrong with the whole look."
Somizi shares thoughts on Uncle Waffle
In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts on Uncle Waffles after meeting the star for the first time.
The media personality revealed that he first met Uncle Waffles in person at a gig they were both booked at over the past weekend. He detailed how he observed her do her thing and was more than impressed with her work ethic.
