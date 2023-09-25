Amapiano Queen Uncle Waffles opened up about her journey in the music game

The Tanzania hitmaker recently curated a show in New York where 3 000 people attended

Social media users complimented and praised Uncle Waffles for her amazing music and sets

Uncle Waffles curated a show in New York with 3 000 people attending.

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles deserves all the wins that are coming her way, and the DJ recently got candid about how her career has evolved in the last two years.

Uncle Waffles reflects on her music journey

Recently, the Tanzania hitmaker spoke up about how her career has changed her life and how she has grown since she came to the spotlight.

Uncle Waffles's music career began in 2021 when a video of her playing her set dancing to Young Stunna's song went viral and trended for a long time.

The record producer has really come a long way since, as she just headlined her first New York show, where 3 000 people attended the event.

After her show, Uncle Waffles went on social media to reflect on her musical journey, expressing her gratitude to her fans and her management team.

She posted a reel on Instagram and captioned it:

"Two years ago, I had 3 000 followers. Today, I organised a New York show attended by 3 000 people. I am filled with gratitude and have a lot to express. Thank you guys so much for loving me.

"My heartfelt appreciation goes out to my team, including @kreative.kornerr, @kai_inthekut, @zeus.omega, @bieence, @linda_makhoba, @unclesmiith, @v_live, and @creativeartistsagency. Additionally, a special thank you to my litchi, who worked magic in just a few days. Your efforts are truly appreciated, @litchi_hov."

Watch the video here:

Fans salute Uncle Waffle's journey in the music game

Shortly after the DJ shared the clip on her Instagram timeline, social media users went to her comment section and flooded it with heartfelt messages and praised the musician:

Tafire_deli responded:

"MabakuYeke Waffla."

Jesse Lingard wrote:

"Legend."

Thatboiguets said:

"I swear she's the only DJ I've ever known who gives artist vibes!! Like she's more than a DJ. She's a performer. It's a whole f*cking experience jehzzz."

_Nigerianjawn replied:

"Was such an honour dancing with you!"

Skoobi.e wrote:

"Team waffles murdered. We love Uncle Waffles."

Shekhinahd said:

"Believe it."

Macc_Gee wrote:

"Superstar."

Uncle Waffles was also recently celebrated and applauded for being the first South African amapiano star to grace the Coachella main stage.

Somizi shares thoughts on Uncle Waffles

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts on Uncle Waffles after meeting the star for the first time.

The media personality revealed that he first met Uncle Waffles in person at a gig they were both booked at over the past weekend. He detailed how he observed her do her thing and was more than impressed with her work ethic.

