A young boy's heartwarming spiritual encounter with Jesus and his late father while recovering from sedation has moved millions

The boy described Heaven and expressed his love for Jesus and God, showcasing a deep spiritual connection

The video of the boy's encounter has gone viral, sparking an outpouring of emotions and comments from viewers who found the experience touching and divine

A young boy’s touching words after waking up from sedation have left social media users deeply moved, as he described what appeared to be a spiritual encounter involving Jesus, Heaven, and his late father.

The video of a boy's conversation with Jesus, taken while he was coming off sedation, has gone viral, deeply moving viewers with his spiritual experience. Image: @blancacervantes2013

Source: TikTok

The clip of a young man's spiritual encounter with Jesus was posted by @blancacervantes2013 on 10 July 2025, which has since gained over 25.3 million views on TikTok within the short period it was released on the platform.

Boy's convo with Jesus while coming off sedation

@blancacervantes2013 claims that she is the co-worker of the boy's mother, who had a touching spiritual encounter with Jesus Christ. The boy called upon Jesus in the clip, asking when he would be back for the Second Coming of Christ.

"Jesus, when you are you coming back? We need you, I need you," said the boy in the video.

In a widely shared video, the boy, still recovering from sedation, began softly repeating the word “beautiful” before explaining that he had seen his father, who passed away a year ago. “He looks so pretty,” he said with a gentle smile and tears running down from his eyes, adding, “I miss him. I want to hug him.”

Clearly overwhelmed by what he experienced, the boy described Heaven as “beautiful”, filled with "butterflies", and repeatedly said how “pretty” it was. He called out Jesus more than three times in the video and expressed his love for Jesus and God. “I love Jesus and God,” he said, his voice full of emotion.

"Oh, God is so pretty. He has fire eyes. I know you will save everyone," he added.

Still in the heartwarming moment, the boy turned his attention to his motherhe apologises for being a "troublesome" kid and vouched to make her proud, making her a sweet promise. “I’ll be a good kid to Mommy,” he said while speaking to his dad, leaving those in the room visibly emotional.

The innocent and sincere words from the child have touched millions across globe with many calling it a reminder of the deep spiritual connection children often have with Jesus. Some viewers shared their own stories of loved ones lost, saying the boy’s experience brought them peace and hope.

While some may see it as a dream or sedation-induced vision, others are calling it a divine moment. Either way, the boy’s experience has left a powerful message of love, reunion, and the beauty of faith.

Watch the heartwarming video of the little boy's encounter with Jesus in the video below:

Netizens are moved by boy's encounter with Jesus

The online community was in awe of the wholesome moment as they took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts.

Cristian Alvarez said:

"I promise you that the boy is not dreaming."

Hoesayg702 expressed:

"This is just beautiful, I needed this when I saw it and now that I see it again."

JennLawrence shared:

“God has fire eyes." This kid for sure saw heaven and his dad."

Kapple wrote:

"I'm crying my eyes out, that baby saw our Lord."

Jeaoopee commented:

"Nurse here: This is not a dream. This is an experience, and no one can deny that."

January stated:

"When he said Jesus had fire eyes, I knew he saw him! No one teaches children that!"

Channoh replied:

"This is real. He felt repentant even at his young age."

A boy's conversation with Jesus while coming off sedation went viral online. Image: @blancacervantes2013

Source: TikTok

3 Epic grandparents and grandkids stories

Briefly News previously reported that one woman shared a heartwarming clip of her grandma gifting her money.

previously reported that one woman shared a heartwarming clip of her grandma gifting her money. The clip took many South Africans down memory lane. A little boy was not ready to see his grandparents leave after a friendly visit, and the boy ran and chased after it his grandparents with so much determination.

A little girl made sure her grandfather looked neat. She combed the man's hair while he was relaxing on the sofa.

Source: Briefly News