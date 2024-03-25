A South African toddler was captured on video chasing after his grandparents' car as they left for home

The footage shows the little boy eagerly running after the clip with hopes to catch up to the vehicle

The video captured the special bond between grandchildren and their grandparents, warming netizen's hearts

A video showed a boy chasing his grandparents' car as they left. Image: @bonolo_maloka

Source: Instagram

A little boy was not ready to see his grandparents leave after a friendly visit.

Boy chases after grandparents

A TikTok video shared by the child's mom, Bonolo Softie Maloka (@bonolosoftiemalok), shows a car driving off from their driveway as a little boy runs and chases after it with much determination.

Bonolo shared that this was how her little boy reacted every time her parents left their house.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the adorable video below:

SA netizens amused by boy's reaction

Many amused netizens responded to the video with laughter and funny comments as they poked fun at the little boy and his eagerness to catch up to the car that was far ahead of him.

Others were touched by how much the boy just wanted to be around his grandparents a little longer.

PreciouSimphiwe replied:

"Makangaba serious angabathola yaz ."

Thandah said:

"Bakithi aybo."

MaGolide asked:

" Uthini ma nimkhuza?? ."

Teshbabewrote:

"That was my daughter when she was a toddler yhooo she used to follow my mom everywhere they even put a chair for her at the society meeting ."

Milo said:

"Nkosyam ... bakithi bamba ingane yoze iwe ihubuke."

naMtsweni replied:

"Kuyabhora eTown nami ngingabaleka."

SnerhMkhize replied:

" Uthando laGogo bakithi nzena."

Nhlanhla Nqoko commented:

"He's still running na manje bafethu, uzoba thola."

Loving gogo buying her grandchild a new iPhone

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to social media to show off how her grandmother spoiled her with a brand-new phone.

A video posted on TikTok by @siimply_kea shows her at an iStore with her gogo as she picks out a new Apple device. The gogo is seen paying for the phone in cold, hard cash before the grandchild shoes off her new phone.

One of the biggest reasons why Apple products are so expensive is because of the high-end components and materials used in their production, The Tech Advocate explains.

Source: Briefly News