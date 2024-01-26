A group of tourists were in the wild when they ran into a hippo which tried to get the best of them

A TikTok video of a hippo chasing tourists went viral. Image: @spotlighttv_.

The video received over 300,000 likes. There were comments from people who were mortified by the hippo in the video.

Hippo launches attack in TikTok video

In a video by @spotlighttv_, a hippo decided to chase a safari vehicle filled with tourists. The huge hippo came close to the vehicle, and the tourists sounded amused.

Watch the video below:

South Africans warn others about hippos

Many commented that the hippo must be tired of seeing tourists. Online users appreciated the grave danger that they were in because of the hippo.

getcake commented:

"Them animals tired of seeing that safari truck."

Asya wrote::

"Y’all brave even being this close to begin with. Hippos are MENACES, they will chase you until they get you for fun."

CurlyRoo said:

"Na y’all too brave cause hippos genuinely stand on business."

Leeroy added:

"Imagine if the truck got stuck in the mud puddle."

malia remarked:

"You won't catch me at a wildlife safari ride if you paid me."

Just Niah complained:

"The slowest get away car ever."

Kaylah Brown admitted:

"Y’all laughing, I would’ve been panicking."

speculated:

"I know that they know nothing about hippos and how dangerous they actually are bc if they did they wouldn’t be laughing."

Lion fights mother

In another story, a lion targeted a mom. The wild animal found out how far mothers will go to protect their young.

Man escapes a raging hippo in a speedboat

Briefly News previously reported that imagine being chased down by a hippo in the water and remaining calm as you speed away. A man in a recent viral TikTok post even smiled while that happened to him.

Hippos may seem friendly, but they can be deadly. So the man was lucky to be in a speedboat at the time.

According to Kidadl, hippos are fascinating creatures well adapted to their semi-aquatic lifestyle. While they may not be the fastest swimmers, they can still move at a speed of 5 mph (8 kph) underwater and even walk underwater. On land, they can run at impressive speeds of up to 18.6 mph (30 kph).

Source: Briefly News