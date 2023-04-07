A man smiled as he escaped a chasing hippo while in a speedboat, demonstrating the danger hippos can pose to humans.

Hippos are semi-aquatic animals that can swim at five mph (8 kph) and walk underwater. On land, they can run at 18.6 mph (30 kph).

Despite their aquatic abilities, hippos are dangerous and aggressive towards humans, and their weight makes it difficult for them to swim for long periods

Stay calm and outrun the hippo.

Imagine being chased down by a hippo in the water and remaining calm as you speed away. A man in a recent viral TikTok post even smiled while that happened to him. Hippos may seem friendly, but they can be deadly. So the man was lucky to be in a speedboat at the time.

Man smiles as he speeds away from rushing hippo

You can see the post below:

How fast do hippos swim?

According to kidadl, hippos are fascinating creatures well adapted to their semi-aquatic lifestyle. While they may not be the fastest swimmers, they can still move at a speed of 5 mph (8 kph) underwater and even walk underwater. On land, they can run at impressive speeds of up to 18.6 mph (30 kph).

Unlike fish or other aquatic animals, hippos do not have gills and cannot breathe underwater. Their weight, reaching up to 3300 lb (1500 kg), also makes it difficult for them to swim for long periods. However, they can float on the water's surface and hold their breath for several minutes while submerged.

Hippos have excellent hearing, allowing them to listen for potential threats while half-submerged in the water. Their ears are on the top of their heads, and they can hear even when completely submerged.

Despite their impressive aquatic abilities, hippos are known to be dangerous and aggressive towards humans. When they need to move underwater, they may prefer walking rather than swimming. This is because they can hold their body weight at gravitational force and lift their legs, which continue to sink, allowing them to move forward. However, they are still no match for humans in swimming.

eThekwini municipality debunks viral images of giant washed-up shark

In other wildlife news, Briefly News reported images of a great white shark that allegedly washed up on a Durban beach near uShaka Sea World had caused a flair of excitement online. However, the eThekwini Municipality said on Tuesday, 28 March, that the bogus and misleading, EastCoastRadio reported.

Cebo Douglas joked:

"True, everything in Ethekwini Municipality is a lie."

