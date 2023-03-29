The great white shark that allegedly washed up on a Durban beach shore has been disproved as a hoax

The eThekwini Municipality confirmed that the photographs doing rounds on social media are fake

The South African Association for Marine Biological Research said the photos came from North Carolina, USA

DURBAN - Images of a great white shark that allegedly washed up on a Durban beach near uShaka Sea World have caused a flair of excitement online.

The viral images of an alleged beached great white shark in Durban have been classified as fake. Image: CoastfishTV

However, the eThekwini Municipality said on Tuesday, 28 March, that the bogus and misleading, EastCoastRadio reported.

The municipality announced on its Facebook page that no beach-goers reported animal-related sightings at Durban beaches.

Photos of beached great white shark came from USA

The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) also confirmed that the photographs were a hoax, claiming they came from North Carolina, USA.

SAAMBR added that there is no way to know for sure if the photos are real given that they appear to be Photoshopped, Alberton Record reported.

Durban great white shark hoax sparks jokes from South Africans

South Africans claimed they first noticed the pictures were a hoax when they saw how clean the beach was.

Below are some reactions:

Beverley Burne Phillips said:

"Yep thought so, the beaches look too clean."

Cebo Douglas joked:

"True, everything in Ethekwini Municipality is a lie."

Susan Aaron slammed:

"Such pathetic attention-seekers."

Shark Files Podcast added:

"Such a clear fake!"

Christopher Boyle

"The water is too clean mfethu."

Richard Jonsson claimed:

"When I saw no poo in the water, I knew it was fake."

Nirdev Udith marvelled:

"And some people think the pics look real."

