Almost all South Africans have experienced a Spur Birthday, where the waiters come around and unenthusiastically sing for them, but a new video has changed all that

A man posted a TikTok video showing a Spur waiter dancing on the furniture, bringing in a massive party

Mzansi came to the comment with more questions than answers, with many hoping that they could have their birthday at the restaurant chain soon

A TikTokker posted a crazy party at a Spur restaurant, which caught Mzansi's eye.

Many South Africans have had a birthday party at Spur, remembering the solemn manner in which the waiters sing for them. But a TikTokker posted a video that showed a different scene.

A party to remember

A man posted a TikTok video of an intense scene in a local branch of the food chain which shows a waiter dancing in a frenzy in one of the booths while other staff cheer him on.

Mzansi wants to join the party

Netizens hit the comment section to post hilarious responses to the video, with many hoping to host their next birthday.

TeePay wrote:

"Spur is becoming Sportscene."

Hlali Thwala had some theories:

"Spur employees smoke ntash because there's no way I'm doing this."

Nash had a new idea:

"Which spur is this? I wanna go on my birthday"

Bophelo was in stitches:

"The kids looking from the playroom "

Moipone was surprised:

"Spur is on another level when it comes to birthday celebrations "

Leigh Mokoena was in attendance:

"Omg, I was there too, saw the whole thing; we were in a club that day."

Puleng loved the vibe:

"That guy loves his job "

Lotto was curious:

"I have a lot of questions. And I want to go there."

Kutlwano was inspired:

"We are going through a lot. Once in a while, we need this, just let loose and be ourselves❤️"

LesLeb wants to visit:

"The type of spur I would visit."

