As South Africans move into February, many people are thinking about who they will ask to take out on a date for Valentine's Days

A young woman posted a TikTok video of receiving the cutest Valentine's request on a piece of cake from her boyfriend

Mzansi flooded the comments section to fawn over the adorable gesture, and some were envious of the effort

The young woman shared the moment her boyfriends asked her to be her Valentine. Source: @_sedi.ruth

For many people, the experience of being asked to be someone's Valentine can be a big moment or gesture that would make anyone blush.

It's also a challenging moment to set up for anyone. A young man posted a video of the moment her boyfriend asked her.

An adorable gesture

The video shows the young girl sitting at a restaurant when a waiter surprises her with a piece of cake with a message reading "Be my Valentine," written in chocolate on her plate. She immediately laughs and accepts.

A heartwarming moment

Netizens hit the comments section to express how sweet they found the moment, with others hoping that they could receive a Valentine's Day invitation.

Kherteeb was hoping it would happen to her:

"The day I experience this, I will include it in my CV"

Phumi Magade loved the video:

"Romantic gestures will forever be top tier "

Njeri was brought to tears:

"If you look closely, you'll see me behind those plants crying "

Wanguii wrote:

"This is the cutest video I have seen this year"

Thembsie was envious:

"Hayi guys, you are putting unnecessary pressure on our poor boyfriends, Hayibo."

Kutlwano could not imagine it happening to her:

"Something I will never experience because he’s not romantic and doesn’t do things for me if I don’t ask."

Delah commented:

"Then there’s me waiting to get love emojis as a gift "

