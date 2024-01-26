A newborn baby is always a blessing but not always planned, even in the strangest of circumstances

A woman posted a TikTok video showing how she experienced a 'cryptic pregnancy,' which she describes as starting with menstrual cramps but ended up with a beautiful baby arriving

Mzansi flooded the comments section, with many being confused by the video while others prayed for it not to happen to them

A woman posted a video about how she had a cryptic pregnancy, and Mzansi couldn't believe their eyes. Source: @___wealth4/ Getty Images/FG Trade

For many, having a child is beautiful, but many would like to be prepared, but a woman on TikTok shared a video about a strange occurrence.

A strange gift

The woman posted a video sharing her experience of having a child, claiming that she thought they were only menstrual cramps but was surprised when a beautiful baby boy arrived.

Netizen have questions

The comments section was flooded with many questions, while others hoped that it wouldn't happen to them.

Fadekemi knows what she doesn't want:

"I rebuke any form of cryptic pregnancy in my life."

Hadassah was praying:

"Holy Ghost fire, Holy Ghost fire, every cryptic pregnancy fashioned against me shall not prosper "

Ray was getting worried:

"Why do I always see such videos whenever my period is late "

Constance was hoping for her pregnancy:

"God bless me with cryptic pregnancy. I will be so happy."

Cierra had the same experience:

"Girl, I was the same way. I went in for bad cramps end up being 26 weeks pregnant ‍♀"

Kaltumi wrote:

"Not me having menstrual cramps and thinking I'm pregnant after seeing this video "

Slatt had jokes:

"I am even scared to like the video I don’t want that surprise surprise."

Nthati couldn't deal:

"NoI would cry forty days and forty nights."

Thelma wrote:

"I love how everyone in the comment section is concerned ❤️"

Aareshantel was happy for her:

"Wow! You are blessed."

Lida didn't understand:

"What's cryptic pregnancy?"

