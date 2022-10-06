A 29-year-old Zimbabwe farmer named Terry Mhondoro Ngezi is now a restaurant owner, too, not just a farmer

Briefly News shared Terry’s awesome achievement on social media along with a few pictures of his restaurant

Many people showered Terry with praise, wishing him well on this new and exciting restaurant adventure

A 29-year-old Zimbabwe farmer named Terry Mhondoro Ngezi took a leap of faith and opened his own restaurant. While farming food is his passion, serving it to people is too.

Terry Mhondoro Ngezi is now a restaurant owner and a successful farmer. Image: Twitter / Terry Mhondoro Ngezi

It takes a lot of belief in one’s self to open a business. Terry has taken his passion for farming to the next step by now being able to serve people what he farms.

Briefly News celebrated the young man on Facebook, sharing pictures of his beautiful restaurant and a bit of his story.

“A 29-year-old Zimbabwe farmer, Terry Mhondoro Ngezi, opened his own restaurant

“Terry loves farming and got into it full-time back in 2017. He specialises in poultry, market gardening, and crop farming.”

The people of Mzansi commend the young man’s hustle

Farming is a tough job, and so is the restaurant industry. Many were blown away by Terry’s beautiful setting and wished him all the best in the comments.

Take a look at a few of the supportive comments:

Mncube Victor said:

“Well-done I am proud to see a visionary African Salute I wonder were Africa could be if there was no colonization and slavery or maybe it motivates us.”

Namane Ya Tholo said:

“Well done brother , keep up the good work. Africa is proud of you ”

TeeNay Milton Chakanyuka said:

“Well-done son of the soil, that’s the kinda news we must be known of contributing to economic growth”

Bhekie Dlamini said:

“Building the economy bit by bit. Big up MAN.”

Prince Chicodas said:

“I support you brother see you soon I need mazondo and sadza ne murio.”

