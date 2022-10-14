South Africans were left with their jaws on the floor after a photo of a driver carrying a load of chicken pulling up to a Chicken Licken drive-thru

The image shows a white van parked at the fried chicken franchise with a number of live chickens chilling in cages at the back

Netizens could not help but respond with both banter and concern at the awkwardly funny image posted on Facebook

One nonchalant and hungry driver could not wait to deliver his load of live chickens before grabbing a bite to eat.

One man had his load of live chickens traumatised after pulling up at a Chicken Licken drive-thru. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages, Chicken Licken/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A now-viral photo shows him at a Chicken Licken drive-thru as he orders his next meal. The unidentified gent was clearly unbothered by the fact that he was carrying live chickens while ordering fried chicken right in front of the people, lol.

South African social media users could not help but feel sorry for the poor feathered fellas as some jokingly pointed out that they would need some trauma counselling after witnessing where their fellow brothers and sisters ended up.

Check out some of the banter and concerned responses to the Facebook post below:

Langi Langanani wrote:

“He wants it fresh. This is the best time to ask "how much is a full chicken if you bring your own chicken?”

Jay Booysen-Nqinata reacted:

“I'm hearing clearly how those chickens are praying. Yeh do I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil .”

Mzukulu Ka MaShange said:

“I'm sure the chickens were like " He's definitely threatening us" .”

Ngoakwana Sarena responded:

“That is trauma and emotional abuse Those chickens need counselling.”

Kenny Catalyst Lattimore wrote:

“The most traumatising experience ever. Imagine smelling your great great great parents' remains.”

Le Roy commented:

“The SPCA needs to look into this. Cruelty to animals. This is emotional and psychology cruelty to animals.”

Moloko Phele replied:

“Showing the chickens their next destination.”

Source: Briefly News