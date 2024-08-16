A Mzansi lady does not need to wonder about love in her relationship after her man flew across the globe to wife her

The gent made sure to do things right culturally and was present for the dowry discussion of his fiancé

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the pair's union and shared their thoughts in the comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An American man proved his undying love for a Mzansi lady when he flew across the globe to participate in the Lobola negotiations. The gent's willingness to do things right culturally captured SA's hearts.

An American man flew to South Africa to pay lobola for a Pedi lady. Image: @kagisoprincesslegodi

Source: TikTok

Although the clip shows a sweet moment in the couple's relationship, some social media users shared backhanded compliments.

American man flies to lobola Mzansi bae, SA reacts

Interracial relationships still stun Mzansi to this day. After an excited lady shared how much her white American man loved her, social media users had a lot to unpack in her comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The sweet gent flew across the world to do this right culturally by being present during the lobola negotiations. The lady filmed a bit of her ceremony and shared it on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: Your man flew all the way from America to South Africa to make you his wife."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to interracial couple getting married

Social media users were a bit shady in the comments section, where they gave the new couple backhanded compliments:

Phenyo Tsholofelo Mawela commented:

"Way to go 90 Day Fiance."

T S H I A N E O 🥀🕊️joked:

"Mine was gonna come this year, the problem is my uncles don't know English, not to mention my aunties."

@Zealyn staytiny🦋💙wanted what the lady had:

"Whatever you said in your prayers, amen."

@Kgaugelo Happysoul shared:

"Congratulations. Now, please allow us to visit you in America we want to secure a Chris too."

@Claudiadays01❤️kholofelo

"Yho, you guys are lucky hle, this is beautiful."

Woman catches smoke online for disobeying culture during lobola

Briefly News also reported that a new makoti caught smoke online after posting a clip from her lobola negotiations where she seemed to have disobeyed the black culture unknowingly. Social media users from different backgrounds have collectively agreed that the woman did not show much respect for the sacred event.

The comments section turned into a great battle of cultures as they disagreed on the woman's mannerisms and appearance in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News