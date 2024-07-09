It is without a doubt that the times have changed in some cultures have modernise the traditions

A man on TikTok divided the Internet by announcing that he only paid R2000 for his wife during lobola negotiations

The man gave a brief explanation as to why and how they manage to pay such little money when families keep a ridiculously high bride price for their daughters

The man felt proud about his savings and posted his bargain on TikTok.

A man explained how and why he managed only to pay R2K for lobola. Image: @Khaya Ngwenya/City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The gent explained that the women's family was generous enough to let them kick start their new marriage for the saved money.

Reasonable lobola price in Mzansi

A man whose post appeared on TikTok raised eyebrows when he could only pay R2000 for lobola. The guy had sent his family to pay lobola for him, and he was charged R65,000.

Lobola is the bride price where the man's family visits the future daughter-in-law's home with a stack of cash to show their true intentions of marrying their daughter. The woman's family will either decline the offer or ask for it to be raised to approve the marriage.

In this lucky man's case, the bride's family was kind enough to deduct only R2000 from the initial R65,000 on the table. The R2000 they deducted was used for groceries for the wedding and the R63 000 they gifted the newlyweds to kickstart their new life.

Messy lobola negotiations

Lobola negotiations are usually messy, as the two families cannot agree on a reasonable price. The pride's family wants more, but the man's family wants a sweet deal that will allow them to save big bucks.

Both families experienced smooth sailing in this scenario, with the bride's family requesting less and the man's family saving more. A woman's value often decides the bride's price.

If she has a child with a different man, the price decreases as she is seen as damaged goods. If she was married before and uneducated, her morals and religious beliefs affect her ranking.

This case boggled netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@zancharity broke the sweet deal code:

"It's them saying bring her back alive when you don't want her anymore."

@LeLooks24 thought that the deal was admirable:

"Wow ... I respect that family and this marriage is going to last."

