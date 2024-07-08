A lady took to social media where she shared her story of how her man ghosted her on her lobola day

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens could not fathom as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts while some shared their experiences

A South African woman was left devastated by her partner on the day of their lobola. She shared her story on social media, which left peeps in shock.

A lady shared her story of being ghosted on her Lobola day in a TikTok video. Image: @bownie_segage

Source: TikTok

Woman blocks bae after ghosting her on lobola day

One hun who goes by the TikTok handle @bownie_segage uploaded a screenshot of her WhatsApp text with her bae. The young lady waiting patiently for her man to show up with his loved one ghosted her on their big day, leaving the hun shattered.

In the text, @bownie_segage says the following:

"Baby, my uncles are waiting what's going on... They should have been here by 9:30 am, and it is almost 12 pm."

The stunner then proceeded to give him a call, to which he did not respond. However, he replied with a text message saying:

"Sorry, I changed my mind."

The clip grabbed the attention of many online users, garnering over 662K views, thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Click here to watch the video:

Mzansi netizens react to the woman's revelation

Many South Africans were shocked by the lady's story and flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the subject, while some shared thier own experiences.

Kgothi said:

"I know this too well. I'm so sorry. I almost lost my mind, couldn't drive anymore, just pure anxiety.. and I was just drinking all the alcohol I had bought for this weekend. I am so sorry."

Mrs Khutšo expressed:

"I’ll never understand why they do such humiliating things."

Boitumelo Ngidi added:

"No one deserves to go through this humiliation. I hope you are okay."

Mr_Mohatle commented:

"It might hurt, yes... But in the long run, I think you might have dodged a bullet here."

She is Her wrote:

"God probably saved you from someone who could have ruined you; in everything, we give God the glory cause we plan, but he decides. I’m so sorry. Sending you love and strength, this too shall pass."

Andile Andyy simply said:

"One thing about God he restores and big-time."

Woman shares astounding story of spending R30K, only to receive R10K for lobola

Briefly News previously reported that a lady shared a terrible encounter which shocked many online users in a video making rounds on social media.

TikTok user @dr_khosahp uploaded a video where she revealed that she spent over R30K on her lobola negotiations preparations, where she catered for her partner's uncles.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News