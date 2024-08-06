One lecture left a student with mixed feelings, and she took to social media to show it off

In the clip, the hun unveiled how the educator placed names on each desk so he could ask them questions

The footage captured many's attention, and people reacted as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A babe took to social media to showcase how the lecture was just doing too much, which left her feeling frustrated.

A student was frustrated by her lecturer for creating name cards. Image: @zandilesteph

Lecture creates name cards to call on students

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @zandilesteph, gave her viewers a glimpse into her university classroom. The young lady showed off how her lecturer created name cards to call upon them for questions during the session.

@zandilesteph's clip left many people feeling some type of way, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

Online users react to the student's video

Netizens took to the comments section to express their thought, while some cracked jokes at the woman's expense.

Lebogang Molotsane shared:

"And you’d never see me in that class ever again."

Tsholo added:

"I remember when ours once came with a ball and would throw it to you if yoh catch it you answer the question."

King Keiigh commented:

"So glad my classes have 300+ students this will never happen."

AndyNkani wrote:

"Yho, what about the register that has our faces."

User simply said:

"Mark me absent cause what."

