SA Couple’s 12-Year Friendship Turns Romantic in Viral Video, Capturing Mzansi’s Hearts
- One lady took a shot with her long-time friend and shared how their romance was going in a clip
- The footage gained the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- People were in awe of the hun's tale as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
One couple has Mzansi going wild in the comments section after the lady shared her love story with her viewers.
Couple start dating after 12 years of friendship
TikTok user @lesegothekiso got candid about her relationship with her man in a TikTok video. The young hun revealed that she had begun dating her friend of 12 years.
"POV: You and your friend of 12 years decided to give things a try, and it actually worked," she wrote in her video.
The clip caught many's attention, sparking a huge debate among social media users. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, garnering loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the video below:
People react to woman's video
The online community took to the comments section to express their thought on the lady's relationship with her long-time bestie.
Itsjustthay said:
"These comments are dusting me. But I think this is so beautiful, my friend, you two are the cutest."
Presshious hished over the couple, saying:
"Yall are so cute."
Hope Thebu expressed:
"Yohhhhh may my male friends never locate this video."
Lesley G commented:
"I rebuke, my female friends are my sisters to me!"
ThembekileM shared
"This is risky. I’ve dated a “friend,” and when we broke up, I lost both a friend and boyfriend. All the best, love."
