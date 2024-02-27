A South African woman, @othandiwe8, shared her love story on TikTok, revealing how her friend played matchmaker

The friend posted a picture and status highlighting @othandiwe8's beauty and single status on her WhatsApp

A man from the friend's contact list expressed interest, leading to a date and, eventually, love

A woman shared her heartwarming love story on TikTok. Image: @othandiwe8

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman shared a TikTok post revealing how she found the love of her life.

Single woman finds love after friend intervened

A post shared by @othandiwe8 features screenshots and images which show how her friend posted an image and status of her on her WhatsApp, which detailed how beautiful and single she was.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

It wasn't long before a man from the friend's contact list responded to the status, showing an interest in taking @othandiwe8 out.

The friend informed @othandiwe8 about the suitor who works in the regenerative orthopedic field. @othandiwe8 was keen to give the man a chance; the rest is history!

The post shows the couple enjoying each other's company, and @othandiwe8 expressed her love with her man and grateful to her friend for posting about her during her single season.

Click here to view the post.

Mzansi reacts to woman's love story

The video had many single netizens tagging their friends to get them to post them, too, in hopes of finding their soulmates. Check out the funny comments below:

_Gojasi01 said:

"Mina ngicela ukuba umngani wenu."

Sthu M replied:

"@bakhululiwe20 ngakwenzela iqiniso nam yabona ."

Lindelwa Jessica commented:

"Kanti Minnie nina nenja njani @Enhle."

Anelang said:

"Yoh abethu abangani bahlulwa yin kodwa ."

Sane Khumalo responded:

"@snengcobo_ uyabona abanye oBestie benzani ."

Woman disclose struggles of being over 30 and single

In another story, Briefly News reported that almost every woman's dream is to be married and have a family by the time they hit 30.

However, with many factors at play and how society has changed, many women deal with singlehood in their 30s and 40s.

A TikTok video shared by @brakerlifecoach saw many single women open up about what they are dealing with without having partners.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News