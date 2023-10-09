A woman shared a TikTok video about how she met her soulmate at a braai during the December holiday

Their romance blossomed amidst the sizzle of grilled goodness and the warmth of the holiday cheer

Speaking to Briefly News, Dineo Ntema says the connection with her husband was instant, and they have been inseparable since

A woman shared a video of her finding love at a braai in December. Images: @mrsdineontema

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a TikTok video of finding her soulmate in the most unexpected place in December.

Braai sparks soulful love.

TikTok user Dineo Ntema shared a video of her heartwarming love story that unfolded during the festive season. The young woman found the love of her life at a braai back in 2019. The sparks between them were undeniable, and they didn't take long to find themselves at the altar.

After months of getting to know each other, the couple decided to tie the knot and embark on a journey of love and togetherness. Their wedding celebrated their union, which was a reminder that love can be found in the most unexpected places, even at a simple braai.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Ntema said:

"I just attended a braai hosted by a mutual acquaintance. It was there where I met my husband. We instantly connected, spent the entire day talking, completely oblivious to everyone else around us. We exchanged numbers, and we've been inseparable ever since."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi awaits festive joy

People throughout Mzansi loved the couple's cute romance. Some peeps are now eagerly awaiting the December period in hopes of seeing if they can find their forever love.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@bontlethinyane shared:

"Step 1: Get invited to braais. Step 2: Go to said braai. Step 3: Meet the love of my life. Got it."

@Onka_talane joked:

"My friends don’t host braais. Note: get friends who host braais."

@rose.marie021 shared:

"Who's inviting me for a braai in December?!"

@Tumi Pule laughed:

"Go to braais in December."

@Anels34 commented:

"I'm glad you went to that braai."

Source: Briefly News