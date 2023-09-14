A newlywed has captured the hearts of Mzansi with a heartwarming TikTok video sharing her wedding story

The video unfolds like a cherished fairytale, beautifully depicting the traditions and heartfelt moments of her special day

Viewers were enchanted by the love and warmth that radiates from each frame, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive towards the couple

A new wife shared a video of her traditional wedding touching people's hearts. Images: @iam_peachess

Source: TikTok

A newlywed bride has enchanted the hearts of Mzansi by sharing her enchanting wedding story on TikTok.

Wedding video trends

Her captivating video takes viewers on a journey through the magical moments of her special day, evoking a cascade of emotions. The TikTok video unfolds like a fairytale, showcasing the traditions, customs, and heartfelt exchanges that defined Palesa Molepo's wedding day. With each frame, the love between the bride and groom radiates, leaving a mark on those who watch.

In the video, the couple share their speeches and the events that made their day so special and memorable.

Watch the video below:

Newlyweds touch Mzansi

Mzansi has embraced this heartwarming story, showering the newlyweds with affection and adoration. It's a story that celebrates the profound beauty of love, the couple getting married, the power of tradition, and the importance of cherishing life's most precious moments.

The response from netizens has been overwhelmingly positive, showering the newlyweds with affection and celebrating the love that binds them.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Namhla gushed:

"This woman right here saved me, SHE SAVED ME” aaah man May God protect your union Sis."

@LethaboLaMoloto praised:

"Manje why nna ke lla cz I don’t know this beautiful couple."

@Mmabanana commented:

"The groom is soooo Happy . Congrats ... also u guys look soooo good together."

@Naila said:

"Ohh this is so beautiful ,reminds me of my traditional wedding. May God shield you all the time.

@thabilembalenhle shared:

"This is just too beautiful."

@Llady.p said:

"Yohh bathong love is so beautiful hle."

