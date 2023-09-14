A stunning woman tied the knot at just 22, and now, five years later, she's still happily married

Her heartwarming story is trending on TikTok, through her video, she shares pictures of being a young makoti

The young hun's story is inspiring others, showing that love can grow stronger over time, inspiring countless hearts in Mzansi and beyond

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A young woman shared a video of becoming a young wife and loving every moment of her married life. Images: iamboocie_xo

Source: TikTok

A stunning woman shared her journey in a video of being married at just 22 years old on TikTok.

Young makoti's journey

TikTok user @iamboocie_xo took to the video-sharing platform to share her journey of becoming a young bride. In the post, she says it's five years later, and she does not regret her decision to become a young wife at such an early age.

The 27-year-old's video has gained significant attraction with her heartwarming story, which has taken TikTok by storm, becoming a trending sensation. This post stands out as a shining example of love and commitment in a world where many stories focus on the negatives. The stunning bride, now a beloved young makoti, has shown that marriage can blossom and flourish over time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Young makoti mesmerises Mzansi

The stunning woman's content resonates with audiences across Mzansi. Her journey is a testament to the beauty of a loving partnership, and people who married early also shared their stories. At the same time, others shared their hardship of trying to find the right partner in this day and age.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@ThandekaShandu complimented:

"Lapho muhle umako."

@Thatohatsis shared:

"I’m 27, not married. I’m looking for a comment that says “I’m 36, got married at 30” to give me hope."

@Tando said:

"I got married when I was 19 years old. Today I am 29 years old. We celebrating a decade of being nothing but happily married. I wouldn't change anything."

@Muhlez_MrsMbanjwa commented:

"Young wife’s worldwide."

@user6768341059359 shared:

"I'm 25 just got married on the 1st of July praying for many years of happy marriage."

@ms_mdluli_ said:

"My wish is to get married at this age. I love this."

Xhosa makoti's daily duties revealed

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a Xhosa Makoti who shared her daily life as a young wife in the rural Eastern Cape, starting from dawn.

Her video showcases her responsibilities, from fetching water to cooking traditional meals and helping with other tasks.

A new bride highlighted the hard work and dedication required as the new daughter-in-law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News