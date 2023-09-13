A TikTok video featuring a woman advocating marriage before motherhood has set social media ablaze

Her stance on prioritising wedlock over parenthood has ignited a passionate online debate

Some applaud her traditional viewpoint for emphasising family values while others criticised it as outdated and judgmental

A woman flexes getting married before having a baby in a video. Images: @yanaomi1

Source: TikTok

A woman made quite a stir on social media when she flexed getting married before falling pregnant.

Woman flexes traditional route

TikTok user @yanaomi1 shared a video and shared her opinion of becoming a wife before becoming a mother. The post's controversial stance has ignited a fierce online debate, leaving netizens divided.

The TikTokker shared that in this day and age, prioritising marriage before motherhood is very rare. Her video showed off her flexing her engagement ring. Responses to the video have been passionate and polarised. This video has clocked over 360K views and thousands of likes and reshares.

Watch the video below:

Video divides netizens

Some viewers applauded her traditional approach, lauding her for promoting family values. Others, however, criticised her stance as outdated and judgmental, pointing out that not everyone follows the same path in life and circumstances vary widely.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@RIRI said:

"That’s very rare in this generation! Love that for you."

@JenzoV commented:

"As a mother of 2 before I became a wife.... THIS IS HOW IT SHOULD BE DONE... I'M PROUD OF YOU."

@The real ashley shared:

"As a mother in a two parent household, I'm sad when I see a happy proposal then a divorce before the wedding event happened."

@CaribbeanChristian1917 said:

"Just the way the Good Lord will have it."

@Kenya praised:

"Congratulations, big flex."

@Phenyo said:

"That’s the goal. Personally for me, I do not want the other way around."

@Theo Pilane commented:

"Marry to carry! Love it."

@shaz said:

"Sometimes it doesn't work this way."

Woman’s soft life

Source: Briefly News