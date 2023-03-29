Has a house ever called you poor before? Well, this one screamed it at the top of its lungs

South Africans watched in awe as one TikTokker gave us a tour of a luxury home many of us will never own

The house left most people's jaw dropped, with some making joke offers of R700 for the amazing property

Ever heard the saying, "you are not ugly, you're just poor"? Well, the same goes for your house. It's not that you are not an incredible interior decorator. You just don't have R9 million to blow on property.

A tour of a R9 million house will make you feel poor. Image: @midstreamreaestate Source: Tiktok

A tour of a house worth over R9 million had people checking their bank accounts. @midstreamrealestate showed all of Mzansi just how poor we are with one post.

Tour of R9 million house had over 300 000 feeling poor

You wouldn't believe it was possible for a house to call you poor, but this one certainly did. Each room was more extravagant them the next.

For most, a house like that will only ever be a distant dream. Some netizens laughed through the pain with one offering:

"R700 take it or leave it."

Watch the video here:

Luxury property in South Africa skyrockets

For those with the kind of money to afford such luxury, it would seem that now is a good time. For many South Africans, this year's big purchase will be a property.

According to an article by The Sunday Times, the demand for luxury property has soared since the end of the pandemic. Despite warnings of a recession, it would seem that the uber-rich have no plans to slow down their spending.

