DJ Maphorisa has seemingly been exonerated from the damning gatekeeping claims by Soa Mattrix

The Amapiano DJ has been accused in the past of gatekeeping the genre, with people painting him as the villain

Soa Mattrix shared the good things DJ Maphorisa did for him before they started working together

Soa Mattrix gave DJ Maphorisa his flowers. Despite people painting Maphorisa as a gatekeeper, Mattrix debunked that and listed some of the good things Phori has done to help his growing career.

Soa Mattrix says Maphorisa is not a gatekeeper

Umbuzo hitmaker Soa Mattrix, real name Mandla Mashakeni, hailed DJ Maphorisa for all the good things he has done to support him.

According to TshisaLIVE, Soa has exonerated DJ Maphorisa from the title of being a gatekeeper. The Amapiano music producer has been labelled as a gatekeeper in the past and was labelled a villain.

However, Soa Mattrix strongly disagrees with this, considering how Maphorisa gave him sound advice.

He also mentioned to the news publication that he stayed with DJ Maphorisa.

"He called me to talk before we worked on music. He introduced me to a lot of people, a lot of promoters and I started getting bookings. What I've learnt from him is the power of collaboration. I wasn't a person who did a lot of collaborations but he made me understand you learn a lot. And the business side of things as well."

Is DJ Maphorisa a gatekeeper?

A few artists have alluded to there being a gatekeeper in the Amapiano genre. Netizens drew to the conclusion that DJ Maphorisa is the culprit.

He added fuel to the fire after he said artists owe him royalties if they use his studio to create their music, even if he has no affiliation with the song.

MacG labelled him a vampire who feeds off the youth.

DJ Maphorisa defends himself against gatekeeping claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa has reacted to criticism that he is guilty of locking others outside of the South African music genre of Amapiano.

The chart-topping star took to his social media to explain his side after Nigeria's Davido got involved. South Africans reacted differently to Maphorisa's explanation, while Nigerian netizens added their two cents.

